Getty Images Announces $40,000 in Grants Aimed at Encouraging and Supporting Photographers as they Capture the Wide-Ranging Impact of COVID-19 on their Communities

NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Getty Images, a world leader in visual communications celebrating its 25th year, today announced the launch of its latest Reportage Grant series centered around COVID-19-related stories. Understanding that COVID-19 and the resulting travel restrictions have presented photographers worldwide with immense obstacles as to how and where they work, as well as opportunities to convey the wide-ranging impact of the pandemic and also inform the public, Getty Images wishes to support them in their efforts to do so safely.

"In the midst of global uncertainties presenting unprecedented challenges, storytelling becomes more important than ever, as visual content is uniquely able to demonstrate how this particular virus is affecting daily lives around the world," said Ken Mainardis, Senior Vice President for Content, Getty Images. "While the COVID-19 pandemic looks different depending on the locality, it's clear that the effects of this virus will outlast the immediate public health emergency, creating significant need for stories detailing socioeconomic, social and wellness implications, as well as innovation in terms of science and technology."

For over 15 years, the Getty Images Grants program has supported independent photographers as they strive to tell in-depth stories of both personal and journalistic importance, awarding in excess of $1.7 million to date. The 2020 Reportage Grants, each valued at $5,000, will be awarded to eight photographers safely reporting stories related to the COVID-19 pandemic, with particular consideration given to those working in their home locations or immediate regions. Recipients will be selected from a global pool of entrants and judged by an esteemed panel of photographers, journalists and creatives.

Health and safety remain a priority, and Getty Images asks that all applicants abide by local and national laws governing how journalists work and travel amid quarantine restrictions. Submissions will close on Friday, May 15 at midnight EST. Please visit Where we Stand to learn more.

SOURCE press.gettyimages.com