Getty Images Announces the Recipients of its 2020 Inaugural Inclusion Scholarships

LONDON, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Getty Images, a world leader in visual communications, today announced the recipients of its inaugural Inclusion Scholarships, partnering with specialist organisations Women Photograph, Creative Access, National Association of Black Journalists, Asian American Journalists Association and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists to award five scholarship grants of US$10,000 each to the following recipients:

Getty Images Inclusion Scholarship – National Association of Black Journalists

Michael Blackshire : From Louisville, Kentucky , Michael is a recent graduate from Western Kentucky University with a double-major in Photojournalism and African American Studies. He is planning on studying at Newhouse School, Syracuse University in September.

Pamela Elizarraras Acitores: a recent graduate from the Parsons School of Design in New York , with a major in Product Design, Pamela will be pursuing a Master's in Photography with a focus on mixed media.

Haiyun Jiang : based in Ohio , Haiyun will be pursuing a Master of Fine Arts degree in Scripps College and School of Visual Communication at Ohio University.

Tami Aftab : London born and based photographer, Tami is currently pursuing a BA in Photography at London College of Communications.

Abigail Holsborough: based in London , Abigail is pursuing a BA in Fine Art Print and Time-Based Media at Wimbledon College of Art.

The scholarships were launched in March with the aim of supporting emerging editorial talent within minority groups, offering aspiring photojournalists the creative means and solutions to pursue education that will enable careers within the industry.

"At Getty Images we are committed to fostering greater representation and inclusion within the visual media industry," said Ken Mainardis, Senior Vice President for Content at Getty Images. "We were inspired by the overall quality of the submissions for the scholarships and look forward to supporting and following five exceptionally talented recipients as they embark on their careers in photojournalism."

The Getty Images Inclusion Scholarships are part of the Getty Images wider Grants program, which, since its inception, has awarded US$1.7 million to photographers and filmmakers worldwide.

Please visit Where We Stand to learn more: https://wherewestand.gettyimages.com/grants/.

