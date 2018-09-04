Getty Images Brings Content to Amazon Echo Devices

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Getty Images, a world leader in visual communication today announced an integration with Amazon that sees Getty Images' award-winning collection of sports, news, entertainment, archival and creative images made available to enhance the voice responses from Alexa on all Echo devices with a screen.

Alexa has always been able to tell customers answers to their questions but with the launch of Echo Show and Echo Spot, Alexa is now able to show customers whatever they want to know. This integration allows Getty Images' extensive library of premium content to shape the visual style of Alexa.

"Our premier collection of editorial, creative and archival content is a natural fit for Amazon's Echo products, bringing best-in-class visuals to Echo users," said Peter Orlowsky, Senior Vice President of Strategic Development, Getty Images. "We are honored to unite with Echo's screen-based products and to use our deep library of content to give Alexa her best look yet."

Getty Images content creators are on the ground, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, capturing events from all corners of the world, from red carpet events to football stadiums to conflict zones and beyond. This means that customers can now turn to their Echo devices with a screen and say, "Alexa, who won best Actress at tonight's Academy Awards," or "Alexa, what is the capital of Uruguay," and Alexa will respond with the answers and provide the most up to date premier imagery of the winner from the red carpet and stunning photos from Montevideo, the capital of Uruguay.

Getty Images is a world leader in visual communications, with over 300 million assets, of which over 200 million are digitized, encompassing the latest global news, sports, celebrity, music and fashion coverage; exclusive conceptual creative images; and the world's largest commercial archive.

SOURCE press.gettyimages.com

