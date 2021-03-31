Getty Images Renewed as Official Photographic Business Partner of Major League Baseball

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Getty Images, a world leader in visual communications, today announced a renewed partnership with Major League Baseball that sees Getty Images continue as an Official Photographic Business Partner of MLB.

As an Official Photographic Business Partner, Getty Images' award-winning sport photographers and editors will deliver high-quality imagery from every MLB regular season game and dozens more Playoff and World Series games.

To find MLB coverage on Getty Images' website, visit: https://www.gettyimages.com/editorial-images/sport

"Sport imagery lies at the very foundation of Getty Images and we work hard to lead the industry in the creation and delivery of world-class sports content for media, sport's governing bodies, teams and the vital ecosystem of partners and licensees that support them," said Michael Klein, Getty Images Sports Sales Director. "We are proud to partner with Major League Baseball and continue to provide our customers with industry-leading imagery of America's pastime."

"Documenting and preserving the history of America's National Pastime has always been a priority for Major League Baseball," said Jessica Carroll, MLB Senior Director of Photos. "Partnering with Getty Images and its highly talented roster of photographers allows us to bridge the gap between decades of tradition and today's need for immediacy in photographic coverage. Through the renewal of this partnership, we'll continue to bring unparalleled coverage of our game to our Clubs, business partners, fans and a broader audience at large."

Getty Images partners with many of the most significant sports leagues and governing bodies in the world. Along with MLB, Getty Images is an official photographer or photographic partner to over 80 of the world's leading sports governing bodies, leagues, and clubs, including the PGA, FIFA, the International Olympic Committee, International Cricket Council, Major League Baseball, UEFA, National Hockey League, NASCAR, PGA of America, NBA, Manchester United and FC Bayern Munich.

