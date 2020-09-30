Getvisibility launches new Focus Platform to support the US Defense Industrial Base by delivering AI based data discovery and classification capabilities.

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Getvisibility the AI powered Data classification Company introduces its Focus Platform to help the Defence Industrial Base (DIB) manage their CUI Data. The Platform helps organizations to effectively demonstrate that they are taking the proper precautions when handling CUI data.

Getvisibility's new product helps organizations discover and classify unstructured data types and cloud, on-premise and legacy systems to automatically comply with aspects or regulation including CMMC, DFARS, NIST and ITARS.

The new solution from Getvisibility integrates with employee devices to ensure all data is properly captured. The technology is powered using advanced artificial intelligence and a powerful machine learning engine at scale. The customization of the product for the DOD supply chain and CMMC enables intelligent discovery and classification and removes complex manual tasks.

In order to maintain an effective program for data privacy, security and trust, organizations must first understand the data they hold and how it's processed. This data often resides in a combination of cloud, on-premise, and legacy systems that makes discovering and classifying this data a complex task. Many workers are now working remotely due to COVID19 and handling CUI data on a daily basis.

"CUI data can be stored in a variety of formats and systems within an organization. With the introduction of CMMC it is imperative for organizations in the DOD supply chain to be in a position to demonstrate security maturity. If a business does not know their data well enough then it cannot be protected which may cause businesses difficulty in achieving compliance with CMMC, DFARS, ITARS, NIST and other frameworks," said Mark Brosnan Managing Director Getvisibility "The AI-powered Getvisibility platform provides the DOD supply chain with a powerful tool to discover and classify all of the CUI data within their business.Our customers can understand not only where their CUI risks are but they can solve them."

About Getvisibility

Getvisibility technology powers data governance, security and privacy programs. Leading global organizations use Getvisibility to build integrated Governance Risk and Compliance programs.

Our offerings include:

The Getvisibility platform is powered by AI.

Getvisibility Focus for Data Stores.

Getvisibility Synergy for Data at the endpoint

Getvisibility CUI Manager for CMMC

SOURCE Getvisibility