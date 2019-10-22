GetWireless adds connectivity services to their portfolio as part of their “Activate Where You Buy” program.

"GetWireless is excited to launch our 'Activate Where You Buy' program at MWCA. This strategic initiative has been in the works for over a year; and we're pleased to offer these new programs as an additional benefit to our channel partners," said Brian Taney, CEO of GetWireless.

The "Activate Where You Buy" program will enable activation and connectivity services in addition to GetWireless' comprehensive line-up of embedded modules, pre-certified modems, asset trackers, programmable modems, enterprise routers, and industrial gateways.

Those interested in learning more about GetWireless' Channel Programs can stop by the GetWireless Booth (#S.2846) at Mobile World Congress Americas in Los Angeles, California on October 22nd - 24th, 2019.

About GetWireless

Established in 2001 and based in Minneapolis, GetWireless is a leading Value-Added Distributor of cellular solutions that connect the Internet of Things. By supporting a strong portfolio of embedded modules, end-device modems, intelligent gateways, and cellular boosters, GetWireless is able to supply the most advantageous cellular solution for each new IoT application.

For more information, visit www.getwirelessllc.com.



