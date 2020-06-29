GetWireless Announces OPTION Safe Distancing Solution for the Workplace

It has been proven that safe distancing is an effective way to limit the spread of infectious diseases like COVID-19 and influenza, and OPTION's Safe Distancing Solution for the Workplace allows workers to get back on the job safely, and more expeditiously. The Solution empowers businesses to alert their employees of close-proximity interactions in the workplace, while cataloging those interactions in an intuitive Cloud-based Platform so corporate administrators can visualize which employees were in close-proximity and for how long. The OPTION Safe Distancing Solution incorporates wearable badge sensors, that communicate wirelessly to an LTE/LoRa-enabled Gateway, and in-turn pushes the close-proximity data to the Platform for real-time or historical reporting.

"We are proud to contribute to the fight against COVID-19 and believe that the Safe Distancing Solution from OPTION is the most affordable, easy to implement, and employee-friendly solution to get employees back to the workplace," said Brian Taney, CEO at GetWireless.

Those interested in learning more about the OPTION Safe Distancing solution can visit this link or register for our upcoming webinar on June 30th at 11AM CDT.

About GetWireless

Established in 2001 and based in Minneapolis, GetWireless is a leading Value-Added Distributor of cellular solutions that connect the Internet of Things. By supporting a strong portfolio of embedded modules, end-device modems, intelligent gateways, and cellular boosters, GetWireless is able to supply the most advantageous cellular solution for each new IoT application.

About OPTION

Headquartered in Belgium, OPTION specializes in wireless IoT solutions enabling Machine to Machine (M2M) communication. With more than 30 years of experience and many industry firsts, the Company is ideally positioned to offer efficient, reliable and secure IoT solutions across a variety of industries and applications. OPTION partners with system integrators, value added resellers, application platform providers, value added distributors and network operators to bring tailor-made solutions to customers around the world.

