Gevilan Partners with Silk'n to add Revolutionary Skin Tightening RF Device to Product Line

ElaziR 3D is a non-invasive device that provides quality anti-aging treatment. The device employs Silk'n's patented home tightening skin technology that produces visible results in only a matter of weeks. Home Tightening (HT) technology is a type of non-invasive cosmetic technique to tighten skin. In a clinical trial, 96 percent of testers saw a reduction in their wrinkles after using the HT technology over a defined period.

"We wanted to offer a more effective and fashionable instrument related to skin beautification. GEVILAN cares about user's individual expression and hopes each experience provides extraordinary results," Jason Yao, CEO of GEVILAN said while aligning this with the company's new slogan: New Age Born.

ElaziR 3D consists of an infrared ray, red LED light and radio frequency (RF) energy to stimulate collagen and effectively refresh skin.

Users need not worry about being burned as the device, it features a thermal stabiliser and intelligent sensor that control the output of heat between 42-45℃. ElaziR 3D will automatically stop the energy output when the magnetic head remains still in order to prevent burns on the skin.

As an important beauty regimen tool, ElaziR 3D is not just for older women who want to keep wrinkles at bay, but for younger women who want to prevent visible signs of the aging process. The device is also designed to be used in conjunction with a special gel that helps to deliver energy more efficiently to the skin and protect the epidermis from burns due to overheating. When used as directed users will see results within 5 weeks of treatment. Moreover, results improve with usage.

In addition to a series of RF cosmetic instruments, GEVILAN is also working with scientists from Silk'n to create Home Pulse Light (HPL) to provide a convenient hair removal solution that is effective and safe for long-term hair reduction. The company also offers high-end SonicPro electric toothbrushes.

About GEVILAN:

GEVILAN is the professional care brand from Delaware. Based on the sustainable research and application in the field of biotechnology and regenerative medicine, GEVILAN provides effective, exquisite and fashionable instruments related to skin beautification and oral care. GEVILAN has currently operates on 3 continents: North America, Europe and Asia.

