GFL Environmental Inc. Announces Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders
May 19, 2021, 17:00 ET
VAUGHAN, ON, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) (TSX: GFL) ("GFL" or the "Company") announced the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held today virtually via live audio webcast.
Shareholders of the Company voted in favour of all items of business, including the election of each of the director nominees as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
(a) Patrick Dovigi
|
431,217,969 (98.92%)
|
4,705,991 (1.08%)
|
(b) Dino Chiesa
|
428,233,672 (98.24%)
|
7,690,288 (1.76%)
|
(c) Violet Konkle
|
435,912,903 (100.00%)
|
11,058 (0.00%)
|
(d) Arun Nayar
|
424,739,907 (97.43%)
|
11,184,054 (2.57%)
|
(e) Paolo Notarnicola
|
423,805,253 (97.22%)
|
12,118,708 (2.78%)
|
(f) Ven Poole
|
434,711,015 (99.72%)
|
1,212,945 (0.28%)
|
(g) Blake Sumler
|
435,009,994 (99.79%)
|
913,966 (0.21%)
|
(h) Raymond Svider
|
432,315,772 (99.17%)
|
3,608,188 (0.83%)
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.
About GFL
GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States. Across its organization, GFL has a workforce of more than 15,000 employees.
For further information: Patrick Dovigi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer
+1 905 326-0101, [email protected]
SOURCE GFL Environmental Inc.
Share this article