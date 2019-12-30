GFR Fund Closes 2019 With New Investments in Digital Media and eSports

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GFR Fund, an early-stage venture capital fund based in Silicon Valley, expanded its portfolio in 2019 with a $20M raise for its second fund, GFR Fund II, which has already invested in eight ground-breaking technology startups disrupting the digital entertainment sector, with a specific focus on eSports. In 2020, GFR Fund will be looking to further expand its portfolio within this fund and is seeking founders and technologies in eSports, live streaming, AI and blockchain. GFR Fund offers its portfolio global business opportunities in the Asian market combined with deep connections in Silicon Valley and decades of experience in digital media and entertainment.

"We believe the future of disruptive entertainment technologies will come from companies that cleverly combine existing technologies to scale and unleash new experiences for their audience," said Teppei Tsutsui, CEO and Managing Partner of GFR Fund.

Some of GFR Fund's most successful investments to date have blended emerging technologies in creative ways to produce new opportunities in entertainment. For example, Sliver.TV combined blockchain and live streaming content to create the next generation eSports entertainment platform for top games like Fortnite, League of Legends, CSGO and more.

Eight new investments have been added to the GFR Fund II portfolio this year, extending the firm's reach into the digital entertainment sector, including Fan.AI (audience monetization), ProGuides (training guide for eSports) and GameClub (subscription to mobile gaming's greatest hits). Five additional deals have already been closed and will be announced soon.

The GFR Fund is a venture capital fund that works with strategic investors to give early-stage technology companies the opportunity to accelerate growth in the digital entertainment sector. GFR Fund is an affiliate of GREE, Inc., a global leader in the mobile gaming industry. To date, GFR Fund has invested in more than 30 companies, including ProGuides, Fan.AI, VRChat, WaveXR, SPACES, Sliver.tv, Littlstar, Fable, YBVR, Sturfee, InsiteVR, Apprentice.io and Phiar. For more information, visit www.gfrfund.com.

