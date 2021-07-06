GFT Achieves Guidewire PartnerConnect Program Specialization

NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GFT, a leading IT services and software engineering provider to the insurance industry, today announced that it has achieved the Guidewire PartnerConnect specialization, BillingCenter North America. GFT, is a Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partner at the Advantage level and already has six additional certifications in the EMEA region: BillingCenter, ClaimCenter, PolicyCenter, InsuranceSuite, InsuranceSuite Integration and Digital.

Specializations are regionally based and require partners to demonstrate skills, knowledge, and competency in a particular Guidewire product or solution area. The achievement of specializations enables insurers to have more clarity and insight into which partners have proven capabilities in a region. In addition, partners with specializations can better promote their capabilities across Guidewire products and solutions.

"We congratulate GFT on achieving the BillingCenter specialization in North America. We are pleased to recognize their expertise and proven capabilities and look forward to continuing our work together to contribute to the success of our mutual customers," said Molly Black, senior director, Partner Programs and Enablement, Guidewire Software.

"GFT's recognition as a BillingCenter in North America by Guidewire is important information for all of those considering the use of Guidewire in North America. It gives our insurance clients even more clarity of our capabilities to provide them with the most robust and secure payments processes to allow their businesses to grow," said Marco Santos, GFT's president for the United States and the Americas.

"This is a natural continuation of the work we have been doing as a Guidewire partner for more than a decade and ratification that we will continue offering their customers the entire InsuranceSuite in Guidewire Cloud," continued Marco Santos.

Santos noted that GFT already has deep experience providing services across Guidewire's suite of products and maintains a large Guidewire center of excellence in the Americas.

