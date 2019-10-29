GG® Scandinavian Crispbreads Introduces Gluten Free Line of Crackers

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Makers of functional high fiber crackers, GG® Scandinavian Bran Crispbreads , is launching a highly-anticipated gluten free line of its popular crispbread crackers. GG® Gluten Free crackers will come in Multi-Seed and Honey Cinnamon varieties and will be available at GGBranCrispbread.com and on Amazon this Friday, November 1, 2019.

"The new GG® Gluten Free cracker line fulfills a direct consumer want and need," stated Christine de Sciora, GG® Scandinavian Crispbreads' brand manager. "The top comment from our consumers on social media is a request for a gluten free version, so we wanted to give our GG® fans what they want. We have over 600 people on our GG® Gluten Free waitlist, which is just amazing to see. We even involved our followers in the flavor creations, so this launch is a true collaborative effort with our consumers, and we are so excited for them to taste the gluten free creations," she continued.

GG® Gluten Free crackers are Non-GMO and have 3 grams fiber, 40 calories and only 3 grams of net carbs per cracker. They are an exceptional fiber supplement and a great guilt and gluten free substitute for bread and pizza crust. GG® Gluten Free crackers are a great base for delicious and creative toppings, so #GetGGWithIt and show us your #GGGlutenFreeCreations online.

With the addition of GG® Gluten Free crackers, there's a GG® for every diet and desire. Aside from GG® Gluten Free crackers, the brand still offers the Original recipe from 1935, but has also expanded, with other delicious varieties and flavors, like Oat Bran (made with just two ingredients), Sunflower Seed , Pumpkin Seed , and Honey Raisin Crispbreads.

GG® Gluten Free crackers will come in Multi-Seed and Honey Cinnamon varieties and will be available at GGBranCrispbread.com and on Amazon on November 1. The suggested retail price is $3.99 for a 3.5 oz package (15 crackers).

About GG® Scandanaivian Crispbreads

GG® Scandinavian Bran Crispbreads are a line of functional high fiber crackers that have been made in Norway since 1935. Gunder Gunderson developed the original GG® Crispbread recipe to create a delicious fiber supplement to combat digestive health issues. He created his signature recipe with bran, rye flour, a hint of salt, and fresh water from the pure springs of Norway, and then slow baked them for over 12 hours to create a hearty fiber crispbread, with body and crunch. GG® Scandinavian Bran Crispbreads contain an exceptional amount of fiber, are low in calories and net carbs. GG® Scandinavian Bran Crispbreads come in its Original Recipe as well as Oat Bran, Sunflower Seed, Pumpkin Seed and Honey Raisin varieties as well as Gluten Free Multi-Seed and Honey Cinnamon.

