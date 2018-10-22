GGI INV SPV has launched a tender offer to purchase all of Rassini's outstanding shares

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rassini, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: RASSINI) ("Rassini"), informs that on this date, GGI INV SPV, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ("GGI") has launched a tender offer to purchase all of the outstanding ordinary, nominative, Series "A" shares, with voting rights, as well as all of the common share certificates ("CPOs") representing each one of them one ordinary, nominative, Series "B" share, with voting rights and with no par value, and one ordinary, nominative, Series "C" share, with no voting rights and no par value; representing Rassini's capital stock, in terms of the tender offer notice published by GGI, which states the following:

Offeror: GGI INV SPV, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Issuer: RASSINI, S.A.B. de C.V. Ticker symbol: "RASSINI". Total Number of Subscribed and Paid-in

Shares representative of the Issuer's

capital stock: 320,143,324 Shares, of which 178,175,772 belong to Series A,

70,983,776 belong to Series B and 70,983,776 belong to Series C,

the two-latter grouped, each one of them, in a CPO. Number of shares subject to the Offer: Up to 178,175,772 Series A shares. Number of CPOs subject to the offer: Up to 70,983,776 CPO's, representing each one of them, one

Series B share and one Series C share. Subscribed and Paid-in Percentage of

the Issuer's outstanding Capital Stock

that represents the Offer: Up to 100% Price per Share: Up to US$2.08 dollars per Share. Price per CPO: Up to US$4.16 dollars per CPO. Total amount of the Offer: Up to US$665'898,113.92 (six hundred sixty-five million eight

hundred ninety-eight thousand one hundred thirteen dollars 92/100

legal currency of the United States of America). Offer's term: The term is of 21 Business Days, from November 1, 2018 to

December 3, 2018, in the understanding that such period may be

extended pursuant to the terms described in the Informative Brochure. Offer's Expiration Date: December 3, 2018, or the subsequent date in which the Offer

Term is extended pursuant to the terms described in the

Informative Brochure. Registration Date with the Mexican Stock

Exchange ("BMV"): December 4, 2018. Settlement Date: December 10, 2018, it is foreseen that the Settlement Date will be

the fourth business day following the Registration Date. Place and date of the Informative

Brochure's publication: Mexico City, Mexico, on October 31, 2018. Place and date of the tender offer notice: Mexico City, Mexico, on October 31, 2018, as well as on a daily

basis during the Offer's Term.

Furthermore, it is informed that the persons controlling directly CGI are also holders, jointly, directly and indirectly, of a 45.73% of Rassini's capital stock.

About the Company:

Rassini is a leading designer and producer of suspension and break components for the global automotive industry, primarily focused on original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Rassini is the largest producer of suspension components for light commercial vehicles and the largest vertically integrated producer of brake disks in America, it has eight manufacturing facilities strategically located in Mexico, United States of America and Brazil, as well as five technological centers located in the same countries. The Suspension business products include piers for light and commercial vehicles, springs and hubs. Brake disks, barrels, brake systems joints, as well as some clutch and motor balancers components are produce within the Brake business. The customer base is substantial and diversified, being the main customers: General Motors, Ford Motor Company, FCA, Nissan, Volkswagen, Toyota, MAN, Scania, Mercedes-Benz and Daimler, among others.

