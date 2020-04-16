GGRM Law Firm Launches "You Matter to Us" College Scholarship Program

LAS VEGAS, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas personal injury law firm Greenman, Goldberg, Raby and Martinez (GGRM Law Firm) has launched a statewide college scholarship program that will award four $5,000 scholarships as part of the firm's ongoing "You Matter to Us" charitable initiative.

GGRM Law Firm established the new scholarship program to help well-deserving college students cover college expenses like tuition, fees, books, and necessary supplies for the 2020-2021 school year. The $5,000 scholarships will be awarded in four categories:

GGRM Law Firm has launched a statewide college scholarship program that will award four $5,000 scholarships as part of the firm's ongoing "You Matter to Us" charitable initiative.

College Students Matter to Us Scholarship

Each applicant must be a Nevada resident, enrolled in an undergraduate college program for 2020-2021, and submit an online application with an original 30-second video public service announcement (PSA) about the dangers of texting and driving.

First Responders (Police/Fire) Matter to Us Scholarship

Each applicant must be a Nevada resident and a dependent of an active, retired, or killed in the line-of-duty Nevada police officer or firefighter. In addition, applicants must be enrolled in an undergraduate college program for 2020-2021 and submit an online application with a 500+ word essay on the unique challenges of being the dependent child of a first responder.

Hispanics & Latinos (ESL) Matter to Us Scholarship

Each applicant must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident as well as a resident of Nevada and a first-generation ESL college student of Hispanic or Latino descent. Applicants must be enrolled in an undergraduate college program for 2020-2021 and submit an online application with a 500+ word essay on the unique challenges of being an ESL student of Hispanic/Latino origin with details on how these challenges have been overcome to prepare the applicant for a college education. Essays may be written in English or Spanish.

Part-time UNLV Law School Students Matter to Us Scholarship

Each applicant must be a Nevada resident, enrolled in the part-time UNLV Law School program for 2020-2021, maintain full employment while attending law school, and submit an online application with a 1,000+ word essay that details the applicant's personal and professional background, the reasons he or she decided to attend law school, and how the applicant plans to use his or her law degree to serve the community.

Applications must be submitted by May 15, 2020. All submissions will be accepted regardless of financial situation or academic performance. Recipients of each scholarship will be notified of their award by June 1, 2020.

"GGRM has a long-standing history of serving the diverse communities represented in each scholarship category," said managing partner Thaddeus J. Yurek III. "We are acutely aware of the challenges that they and their families face. Our hope is that by supporting these communities through greater access to higher education, we can honor their legacy of service in making our state a better, safer place to live."

For more than 50 years, GGRM Law Firm has represented Las Vegas clients in personal injury and workers' compensation cases. As one of the oldest injury law firms in Southern Nevada, GGRM Law Firm has helped thousands of clients recover from their injuries and receive the maximum compensation for their pain and suffering.

For more information, visit ggrmlawfirm.com.

Contact:

April Finley, COO

702-710-0542

[email protected]

SOURCE GGRM Law Firm

Related Links

http://www.ggrmlawfirm.com

