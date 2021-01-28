GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World

11 GGV Capital portfolio companies have completed IPOs in the last 15 months. Tweet this

Identify global trends and invest in local entrepreneurs to build market-leading companies.

Focus on three core sectors to ensure value creation across key markets (Social/Internet, Enterprise Tech, and Smart Tech).

Invest in entrepreneurs with companies at all stages of growth.

The managing partners of the new funds are Jixun Foo, Jenny Lee, Hans Tung, Glenn Solomon, Jeff Richards, and Eric Xu. GGV's partners have more than 100 years of collective experience working with first-time founders as well as established leaders. Their connections to robust local ecosystems and talent networks, proven "go global" track records, and commitment to leadership development help the entrepreneurs they work with to successfully navigate complex challenges as their companies grow.

The new family of funds includes:

GGV Capital VIII, L.P.

GGV Capital VIII, L.P. ($1.464 billion) supports entrepreneurs across all stages of growth.

GGV Capital VIII Plus, L.P.

GGV Capital VIII Plus, L.P. ($366 million) enables GGV to extend its investment in portfolio companies that are part of Fund VIII that have demonstrated ability to scale and have become category leaders.

GGV Discovery III, L.P.

GGV Discovery III, L.P. ($610 million) is dedicated to global entrepreneurs at their earliest stage of development.

GGV Capital VIII Entrepreneurs Fund

GGV Capital VIII Entrepreneurs Fund ($80 million) invests alongside the funds and continues the firm's tradition of extending and building the GGV entrepreneur family network globally.

The closing of these funds coincides with one subsequent closing of GGV Capital RMB Fund II, with total committed capital of approximately RMB 3.4 billion ($525 million). This increases the firm's total capital under management to approximately $9.2 billion across 17 funds.

These funds position the firm to continue to serve entrepreneurs as they realize their vision to change the world.

About GGV Capital

GGV Capital is a global venture firm that invests in local founders, managing $9.2 billion with investments in the United States, Canada, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and Israel from offices in Silicon Valley, San Francisco, Singapore, Shanghai, and Beijing. As a multi-stage, sector-focused firm, GGV Capital invests in seed-to-growth stage companies across three sectors: Social/Internet, Enterprise Tech, and Smart Tech. Over the past two decades, the firm has backed more than 400 companies around the world, including Affirm, Airbnb, Alibaba, Big Commerce, Boss Zhipin, Grab, HashiCorp, Hello, JD MRO, Keep, Kujiale, Manbang, NIU, Opendoor Technologies, Peloton, Poshmark, Qunar/Ctrip, Slack, Square, StockX, Udaan, Wish, Xpeng, Zendesk, Zuoyebang, and more. More information at www.ggvc.com and @ggvcapital.

