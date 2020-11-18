GH Recovery Solutions Joins with Southern New Hampshire Health and The Doorway of Greater Nashua to Help People with Substance Use Disorder

NASHUA, N.H., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GH Recovery Solutions, long-time behavioral healthcare leader in the drug and alcohol rehab field, is partnering with the Doorway of Greater Nashua program to offer a safe place for those seeking addiction treatment outside of regular hours. The Doorway program, supported by Southern New Hampshire Health, provides evaluation and assistance to anyone struggling with addiction Monday–Friday, 8 AM–5 PM.

On weekends, holidays, and after 5 PM weekdays, anyone calling 211 seeking addiction help will be supported by GH Recovery Solutions. One of GH Recovery's sober living homes will provide supervised, safe, and secure shelter until the Doorway opens at 8 AM the following business day.

"People wrestling with addiction don't keep regular business hours," said Ed McDonough, Regional CEO for GateHouse Treatment and GH Recovery Solutions. "The idea that they want to change might hit them at 2 AM and be gone again in a few hours if they don't take immediate action. If we help even one person who has that late-night impulse to seek treatment, we'll be fulfilling our mission of fostering long-term recovery. We're proud to be a part of The Doorway of Greater Nashua."

Since its founding in Nashua, New Hampshire, GH Recovery Solutions has continually expanded its offerings and facilities to serve clients seeking recovery from drug or alcohol addiction.

The Doorway program is a statewide initiative that provides comprehensive addiction services to those suffering from substance use disorder. Designated the Doorway of Greater Nashua, the program provides screening and evaluation; treatment, including referrals for medication-assisted treatment; prevention, including naloxone; crisis stabilization, peer recovery support, and resources for long-term recovery, such as housing, evidence-based programs, and workforce opportunities. It also helps facilitate access to treatment and offers ongoing monitoring as needed.

The Doorway of Greater Nashua is located at 268 Main Street and can be reached by dialing 211 or visiting https://www.thedoorway.nh.gov/doorway-greater-nashua.

About GateHouse Treatment and GH Recovery Solutions

GateHouse Treatment and GH Recovery Solutions are nationally recognized providers of drug and alcohol addiction treatment services, with facilities located in Nashua, New Hampshire and Nashville, TN. GH Recovery Solutions and GateHouse Treatment both offer a full range of inpatient and outpatient services, including exclusive, innovative and evidence-based treatment modalities provided by staff with unparalleled levels of dedication and compassion. For more information about GateHouse Treatment or GH Recovery Solutions, visit https://www.GateHouseTreatment.com or https://www.GHRecovery.com, call 1-888-287-7020, or email [email protected].

About Southern New Hampshire Health

Southern New Hampshire Health (SNHH) is comprised of Southern New Hampshire Medical Center and Foundation Medical Partners and is Massachusetts General Hospital's first clinical affiliate in the region. SNHMC is a 188-bed facility that has two campuses in Nashua. SNHH is committed to improving, maintaining, and preserving the overall health and well-being of individuals living in the greater Nashua area by providing information, education, and access to exceptional health care services.

