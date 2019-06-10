Ghana - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ghana's telecom market has benefited from the privatisation of the incumbent telco Ghana Telecom and its rebranding as Vodafone Ghana.



The company is the principal fixed-line provider and also the third largest player in the mobile services sector, after MTN and the recently merged AirtelTigo. It remains a key investor in telecom infrastructure, supported by various government-funded schemes to extend the reach of telecom services nationally. Recent upgrades have included an extension to the Eastern Corridor as well as a new cable connecting to Burkina Faso operated by Vodafone Wholesale.

The launch of LTE services by Vodafone Ghana in March 2019 and the extension of LTE-A services by MTN Ghana, have greatly improved the quality of mobile data services for end-users. This has been reflected in a number of areas, including the strong m-commerce and m-banking sectors. The vibrant mobile market has retained steady subscriber growth.

Ghana has a highly competitive internet market, and though there is a large number of licensed ISPs most subscribers are customers of only a few operators. In common with other markets in the region, the vast majority of internet accesses are via mobile networks.



Key developments:

Eastern Corridor project completed;

Facebook and Vodafone Ghana launch Express Wi-Fi program

Ghana Investment Fund sets out national telecom coverage goals;

Vodafone Ghana secures block of 800MHz spectrum for $30 million, launches LTE services;

MTN Ghana lists on the Ghanaian stock exchange;

Government to set up an additional 600 towers to provide basic mobile services;

M-money interoperability launched;

Merger of networks of Tigo Ghana and Airtel Ghana nears completion;

Regulator's fines on MNOs for QoS issues stimulate additional investments

Report update includes the regulator's market data to September 2018, telcos' operating data to Q4 2018, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments.



Companies mentioned in this report:

Vodafone Ghana (Ghana Telecom, OneTouch), Capital Telecom, Globacom, MainOne, VoltaCom, Phase3 Telecom, Suburban Telecom, AirtelTigo (Tigo Ghana, Airtel Ghana), MTN Ghana, Expresso Telecom (Sudatel, Kasapa), Globacom (Glo Mobile), Thuraya, Network Computer Systems (NCS), InternetGhana, Africa Online, Busy Internet, Linkserve, IDN, Infinite Stream Ghana, Electricity Corporation of Ghana (ECG), Cactel Communications, O3b Networks, Internet Solutions.

Henry Lancaster
April 2019



