GHIT Fund Announces New Investments: A Total of 1.37 Billion Yen in Drugs for Malaria, Chagas Disease, Leishmaniasis, Schistosomiasis, and Soil-Transmitted Helminths, and Diagnostics for Malaria, Buruli Ulcer, and Schistosomiasis

Summary

Buruli ulcer is a cutaneous mycobacterial infection, which is reported in about 2,000 new patients annually worldwide, mainly in West Africa. Children are mainly affected due to infection with the acid-fast bacteria Mycobacterium ulcerans (M. ulcerans) that exists in the water system of the environment such as ponds and rivers. When diagnosis or treatment is delayed, a wide range of intractable ulcers will form on the skin, leaving aftereffects such as limited joint movement after healing. It is often difficult to distinguish Buruli ulcers from other skin ulcers of various causes, and the only way to make a reliable diagnosis is to take a sample from the ulcer and confirm it by PCR. However, it is difficult to perform such a test that requires such advanced technology and expensive equipment in the West Africa where the number of patients is high. We have established a method for amplifying M. ulcerans DNA without using expensive equipment and a determination method by DNA chromatography. We will combine these techniques to develop a new diagnostic method for Buruli ulcer.



As one of the skin NTDs, there is no point-of-care diagnostic method for Buruli ulcer, which results in delay in diagnosis and treatment and many patients have to live with serious sequelae. The number of new cases of Buruli ulcer reported to the WHO is about 2,000 per year, which is due to the fact that the diagnosis itself has not been made because the disease itself is not well recognized. This indicates that there are many cases in which the patient is left without being properly diagnosed due to lack of proper diagnostic method, and wrong treatment might be given. In order to perform PCR, which is currently the only diagnostic method recommended by WHO, a specialized laboratory with expensive equipment and technologists with a high level of knowledge and skills are required. Therefore, it is not practical to perform PCR in endemic area of Buruli ulcer. In this project, we will develop a diagnostic kit for Buruli ulcer that can be tested by anyone in anywhere.



In order to perform DNA isothermal amplification methods such as the LAMP method, it is necessary to mix special enzymes and various reagents with the sample in the correct proportions. In this project, we will develop a small kit in which these reagents are fixed and dried in a stabilized state, and the reaction takes place simply by adding a sample. By adding the solution after the DNA amplification reaction is completed, the amplified DNA will be developed by DNA chromatography, and if M. ulcerans DNA is present, a visually recognizable line will appear. The detection sensitivity is about the same as the PCR method, and we aim to develop a kit that greatly reduces the cost and time required for testing. The kit developed in Japan will be used by local medical staff in Côte d'Ivoire, further improved to produce the final kit.