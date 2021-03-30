GHIT Fund Announces New Investments: A Total of 2.3 Billion Yen in Drugs for Malaria, Tuberculosis, Chagas Disease and Visceral Leishmaniasis, Vaccine for Malaria and Diagnostics for Tuberculosis

Summary

[Project objective] A very promising approach to reduce malaria transmission is the development of so-called "Transmission Blocking Vaccines" or "TBVs" that could block the transmission of the parasite from humans to the mosquito. Targeted vaccination of individuals in high transmission areas promise an immediate and effective reduction in the number of malaria cases. Although a TBV would not directly prevent immunized individuals from developing the disease, it has a clear, delayed clinical benefit for the population. Moreover, a TBV could provide effective means to prevent the spread of antimalarial drug-resistant parasites, and parasites that break through the most advanced malaria vaccine (Mosquirix™) to date. Thus, the development of new TBVs is one of the research priorities for a cost-effective intervention that can directly support the malaria eradication effort. The development of TBVs has mostly focused on P. falciparum ookinete surface protein 25 (Pfs25) and its P. vivax homolog Pvs25, for which Phase 1 clinical trials have been initiated, as well as gametocyte proteins such as Pfs48/45 and Pfs230. However, successful suppression of malaria transmission in most parts of the world will require TBVs that effectively block transmission of both P. falciparum and P. vivax, as the most common causes of disease. A parasite-centric approach requires the development of multiple TBVs using protein immunogens from different species. Instead, the partners focused our studies on developing a vaccine based on a highly conserved mosquito protein that acts as a receptor for the parasite and has the potential to block malaria transmission regardless of the Plasmodium species, i.e., a so-called universal malaria TBV. [Project design] The anopheline mosquito midgut-specific alanyl aminopeptidase N (AnAPN1) is a luminal midgut surface protein involved in blood meal digestion. At present, AnAPN1 is the only TBV candidate, which blocks parasite transmission of P. falciparum and P. vivax in different Anopheles species. Working with a mosquito protein further reduces the risk that the parasite could develop resistance against the intervention, potentially allowing for a long-term use of the vaccine under elimination settings. AnAPN1 has been studied extensively in transmission-blocking experiments, where the protein induced very high titers in immunized animals. A detailed analysis of the protein structure and consecutive mapping of epitope domains identified critical transmission-blocking epitopes of AnAPN1 that can elicit antibodies that completely reduced parasite development in the mosquito. Since any TBV will require very high antibody titers within vaccinated individuals to be effective, it is mandatory to develop an optimized antigen to ensure transmission-blocking activity. The partners have achieved this goal, by re-designing the AnAPN1 antigen and immuno-focusing the humoral response to the key epitopes. The optimized AnAPN1 immunogen, UF6b, has no purification tags, and when formulated with the GLA-LSQ adjuvant elicits potent transmission-blocking activity in mice and non-human primates against natural P. falciparum strains. This project represents a joint effort by the University of Florida, CellFree Sciences, Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services, Center of Medical Research Lambaréné (CERMEL), and the University Hospital Tübingen. The partners envision that during the two-stage project they will complete preclinical manufacturing of UF6b and toxicology testing to obtain ethical approval for use of the vaccine and then enter directly into Phase IA/B clinical trials in Lambaréné, Gabon. As the end points of the clinical trial, safety and dose will be confirmed. Antibodies obtained from immunized individuals will be fully evaluated using a set of functional, immunological, and biological assays established at the University of Florida and CERMEL.