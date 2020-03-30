GHIT Fund Announces New Investments: A Total of 3.29 Billion Yen in Drugs for Malaria, Tuberculosis, Chagas Disease, Lymphatic Filariasis, and Onchocerciasis, Vaccines for Malaria, and Diagnostics for Leishmaniasis and Mycetoma

Summary

Malaria is a mosquito-borne, life-threating infectious disease caused by Plasmodium protozoa parasites. An estimated 405,000 people died in 2018, mainly children in African countries. The current standard of care for the treatment of malaria typically involves combination therapy with artemisinin derivatives. However, there is evidence of emerging resistance to artemisinin and its partner drugs in some countries such as Cambodia, Thailand, Myanmar and Vietnam. This highlights the urgent need for new classes of compounds with novel mechanisms-of-action (MoA) to treat resistant strains of malaria parasites and support the global malaria eradication strategy. In this project, we aim to conduct Investigational New Drug(IND)-enabling Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) preclinical studies on an antimalarial candidate compound with a well-characterized and novel MoA. Glycosylphosphatidylinositol (GPI) is a common moiety in all eukaryotes which has a role in anchoring many proteins to the cell surface. Gwt1p, one of the essential enzymes in the GPI biosynthesis pathway, was identified by Eisai as a novel target for an antifungal drug. After conducting discovery research, Eisai discovered E1210, an antifungal drug clinical candidate, and found that the GWT1 gene encoding Gwt1p enzyme is highly conserved among eukaryotes, including Plasmodium protozoa, the etiological pathogens for malaria. Eisai has screened an internal compound library targeting fungal Gwt1p and found a hit compound with inhibitory activities on plasmodial Gwt1p. This compound showed anti-Plasmodium activities in vitro and in vivo and was subjected to chemical modification in GHIT Hit-to-Lead and Lead Optimization Platforms. MMV and Eisai succeeded in creating the candidate compound with improved anti-Plasmodium activity and the long half-life required for single-dose malaria treatment. The objective of this proposal is to complete preclinical development and IND-enabling GLP studies with a candidate identified in a project funded through the GHIT grant G2017-109. The current synthetic route will be optimized in a collaboration between Charles River's medicinal chemists and Eisai's process chemists, and a salt form screening will be conducted. Based on the optimized route, Eisai will focus on the following specific objectives: 1) Manufacture the drug substance required for preclinical studies and phase I trials. The drug substance for preclinical studies will be released around year 1. 2) Manufacture drug product for phase I trial by the end of the second year. 3) Conduct preclinical DMPK and safety studies required for First-in-Human (FiH) study submission, such as GLP preclinical toxicity in rodents and non-rodents, genotoxicity, safety pharmacology, metabolite identification in the second year. 4) Validate the bioanalytical method to support clinical trials. 5) Prepare for submission to conduct FiH studies in March 2022. MMV will also conduct in vivo evaluations to identify possible partner drugs using a humanized murine model. After these studies, MMV will support the selection of sites for phase I FiH and a Volunteer Infection Study, the preparation of the study protocols, the Investigator's Brochure, the Investigational Medicinal Product Dossier (IMPD) and other documentation required for FiH submission in collaboration with Eisai.