GHIT Fund Announces New Investments in Vaccines for Dengue and Leishmaniasis, and Drug Screening for Malaria and Tuberculosis

Summary

Dengue is one of the most serious public health problems worldwide. 50% of the world's population are at risk of dengue. Despite decades of effort, there is no effective treatment and the currently one licensed vaccine is recommended for use only in those ≥ 9 years of age. The current vaccine has been associated with a safety risk in those who were seronegative to dengue at the time of vaccination. Therefore, there is an urgent need for next-generation vaccines. Virus-like particle (VLP)-based vaccines are an attractive approach. VLP vaccines have shown to be safe and highly immunogenic because they mimic the conformation of the authentic virus but lack the viral genome. Notably, VLP vaccines can be administered to all populations including the most vulnerable population of infants and children. In collaboration with Nagasaki University and National Institute of Infectious diseases, Japan (NIID), VLP Therapeutics has developed a novel dengue VLP vaccine using our unique technology. In an ongoing project, we have demonstrated the efficacy of our dengue VLP vaccine in preclinical studies including non-human primates. Here we will produce this VLP vaccine to conduct and lay the groundwork for clinical trials. The long-term goal of this project is to commercialize the first flavivirus VLP vaccine. This project involves constructing VLP dengue vaccines across all four Dengue serotypes; establishing master cell banks and manufacturing vaccines, prepare an IND package and a clinical development plan.