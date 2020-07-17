GHK Capital Partners LP Completes Acquisition of Hasa, Inc.

GREENWICH, Conn., July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GHK Capital Partners LP ("GHK"), a Greenwich, Connecticut based private equity firm pursuing control investments within the industrials sector, announced today that it completed the acquisition of Hasa, Inc. (the "Company" or "Hasa"). Hasa is a California-based manufacturer and distributor of water treatment chemicals and ancillary products in the western and southwestern U.S. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

GHK's acquisition of Hasa will enable the Company to pursue future growth initiatives and build on its strong, customer-focused manufacturing and distribution network. All key senior executives will remain with the Company going forward.

Gil Klemann, Managing Partner of GHK, said, "We are eager to begin our partnership with Hasa, which over many decades has established a clear leadership position and a highly attractive, differentiated model in the pool chemical treatment space. As GHK's third platform investment, Hasa represents a highly compelling investment opportunity in the specialty manufacturing and distribution space complimented by an exceptional management team who is well-positioned to drive outsized growth."

"We are proud of what we have built at Hasa to date, punctuated by this investment by GHK. The entire Hasa team is very excited about the potential of this new partnership with GHK, who brings a deep understanding of our business, and a high degree of alignment with the go-forward strategy for Hasa," commented Hasa CEO Chris Brink. "With our unrivaled manufacturing and distribution platform across the Western U.S., the value-added nature of our products, and our relentless focus on customer service, the partnership with GHK should further strengthen Hasa's competitive advantages and help unlock the future growth potential of our business."

Senior financing for the transaction was provided by Goldman Sachs & Co's Specialty Lending Group and Comvest Credit Partners. Hasa was advised by Baird and represented by McDermott Will & Emery LLP. GHK was represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP.

About Hasa, Inc.

Hasa, Inc. is a leading producer and distributor of high-quality water treatment products used to sanitize and maintain water systems, including swimming pools, water tanks and containment vessels for recreational, industrial and municipal end markets. Founded in 1964, the company operates out of facilities in California, Arizona, Washington, Nevada and Texas. Over its more than 55-year history, Hasa has established a strong reputation for supplying superior products through excellent logistics and distribution capabilities. To learn more about Hasa visit www.hasapool.com.

About GHK Capital Partners LP

GHK Capital Partners LP, based in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a private equity firm pursuing investments in the industrials sector. GHK partners with experienced and capable management teams that can benefit from additional resources and strategic support brought by GHK to drive transformational earnings growth and investment returns.

Contact: [email protected] for more information or visit https://www.ghk.com.

