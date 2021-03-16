Ghost Data report exposes a multi-million dollar business of wholesalers that use Instagram to sell Fake Apple Products WorldWide

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ghost Data publishes an exclusive report titled "Instagram as a Wholesale store for fake Apple products?".

The report shows how criminal organizations are using Instagram to sell counterfeit Apple products worldwide.

Key Facts:

Ghost Data research study documented that factories/vendors are using Instagram to sell counterfeit Apple products, accessories and parts around the world.

Ghost Data identified over 160 wholesale merchants, most likely based in China , offering Apple counterfeit merchandise.

, offering Apple counterfeit merchandise. These Instagram accounts offer a wide variety of counterfeit Apple accessories: EarPods, AirPods Pro, power chargers, cables and much more, including parts suchs as screens, batteries, and various components.

Ghost Data found hundreds of individuals selling Apple products or accessories, without a proper authorization by Apple. It Is therefore possible that tens of thousands of Instagram profiles are currently selling Apple products and/or offering tech services, with no way to verify their business legitimacy.

Ghost Data found evidence of payment receipts for tens and hundreds of thousands of dollars per transaction, proving that this is a multimillion-dollar global business, with Europe and the US as top customer destinations.

Ghost Data affirms "It seems also quite ironic that individuals and Organizations, if based in China, are using a U.S.-based social media network, blocked in their own country for security reasons, exactly to do business particularly at the expense of a major U.S. company."

For interviews or other requests: [email protected]

Report Link: https://ghostdata.io/report/0311IG_AAPL_2.pdf

About GD: As an independent research group focused on social media, in recent years Ghost Data covered such crucial topics as digital propaganda, online counterfeit and terrorism activities. Ghost Data also studied social networks' major trends and right before the 2016 US election and exposed the activities of pro-Trump bots and Russian accounts on Instagram. Last year they also published a report about suspicious Instagram accounts, probably based in Eastern Europe, attacking Donald Trump through a series of meme campaigns. Their studies have been published on The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, NBC, Reuters, Associated Press, The Information among others. Their studies have been included and or mentioned on academic papers, leading corporates and government reports including the Department Homeland Security and other government agencies.

SOURCE Ghost Data