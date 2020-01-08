GHR Healthcare Acquires HIM Division of HCTec

DALLAS, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GHR Healthcare, the Houston-based parent organization to a family of healthcare and community-based staffing companies, has announced the acquisition of the HIM Division of HCTec. Focusing on Coding, Clinical Documentation Improvement (CDI) and Case Management, the new entity will now be known as GHR RevCycle Workforce.

Started in 2012 and based in Tampa, FL, the newly renamed GHR RevCycle Workforce works with clients across the United States, focusing on providing key personnel, streamlined processes and program management services to improve a healthcare organization's revenue cycle health.

The addition of GHR RevCycle Workforce complements the existing family of GHR brands, which already includes organizations providing per diem, short and long-term contingent, travel, direct placement, MSP and RPO solutions in the healthcare, healthcare IT, allied health, education, and behavioral health sectors.

"We are very excited to add GHR RevCycle Workforce to the GHR team," said Joe Kaplan, Chairman of the Board for GHR Healthcare. "We believe that it is a strategic fit for all involved. We are able to add an experienced, successful company to our group and, at the same time, expand our scope of support as a family. This acquisition complements our existing lines of business, allowing us to offer a broader range of workforce solutions to all clients."

According to Janet Elkin, president and CEO of GHR Healthcare, "This acquisition is a win for our healthcare clients across all of our operating brands. At the end of the day, our mission is to help our clients deliver superior patient care. Helping them address the revenue cycle challenges so many face is another way of delivering on that promise."

Frequently ranked first, and consistently ranked among the industry leaders by KLAS Research (an independent research organization for the healthcare industry), GHR RevCycle Workforce is known for delivering strong revenue cycle workforce solutions and superior customer service.

"We have built an energetic, prosperous organization over the past eight years and have an experienced, tenured team," said Barry Matthews, current manager of the group who will continue to lead GHR RevCycle Workforce as Vice President. "To me, this is a win-win scenario. We are able to maintain our focus on the revenue cycle needs of our clients, while increasing the level of support, services and workforce solutions we can deliver."

About GHR Healthcare

GHR Healthcare is the parent company to a family of operating brands focused on healthcare and community-based staffing: General Healthcare Resources, GHR Travel Nursing, GHR Education, GHR Human Services, GHR Technology and GHR Search. Through these brands they provide a variety of workforce strategies and solutions, including contingent, per diem, long-term contract, travel, MSP, RPO and direct hire services to clients nationwide.

For more information, visit www.GHRHealthcare.com.

About GHR RevCycle Workforce

Formerly the HIM Division of HCTec, a healthcare IT optimization company, GHR RevCycle Workforce focuses exclusively on revenue cycle improvement solutions for hospitals and healthcare organizations across the country. This acquisition does not impact the HCTec HIT consulting or Application Managed Services teams.

For more information, visit www.GHRRevCycle.com.

