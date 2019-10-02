GHR Healthcare Named One of Largest Per Diem Healthcare Staffing Agencies

DALLAS, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GHR Healthcare has been named as one of the largest per diem healthcare staffing companies in the United States, according to a recent industry listing produced by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the leading industry authority on the staffing industry. This is the second consecutive year GHR has been named to the list.

Janet Elkin, President & CEO, GHR Healthcare

"We're very excited to make the list again this year," said Janet Elkin, President and CEO of GHR Healthcare. "Certainly we're proud of the achievement by General Healthcare Resources, our per diem brand, but even more so that it means we're making a positive impact on the thousands of healthcare professionals and hundreds of healthcare companies we work with every day across the country."

Estimated by SIA as a $3.6B industry, per diem healthcare is just one of many staffing segments supported by GHR Healthcare, the parent company for a family of staffing brands. Based on the 2019 SIA report Largest Healthcare Staffing Firms in the United States, while the per diem segment grew just under 6% during 2018, GHR Healthcare grew 28% year-over-year. Though active in mergers and acquisitions activity within other staffing segments, all of the General Healthcare Resources increase was driven by organic, non-acquisition growth.

"The healthcare staffing industry plays a huge role in the delivery of timely, quality care provided by U.S. healthcare organizations," said Laura Magner, Chief Operating Officer at GHR. "Our strong growth over the past 12-months is a reflection of the hard work and long hours put in by our incredible staff, and the trust we've built among our candidates and clients."

SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Their proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. For more information, visit www.staffingindustry.com.

About GHR Healthcare

GHR Healthcare is the parent company to a family of operating brands focused on healthcare and community-based staffing: General Healthcare Resources, GHR Travel Nursing, GHR Education, GHR Human Services, GHR Technology and GHR Search. Through these brands they provide a variety of workforce strategies and solutions, including contingent, per diem, long-term contract, travel, MSP, RPO and direct hire services to clients nationwide.

For more information, visit www.GHRHealthcare.com.

CONTACT:

Mike Dunagan, Chief Marketing Officer

404-834-8180

224052@email4pr.com

Website: www.GHRhealthcare.com

SOURCE GHR Healthcare

