GHR RevCycle Workforce Recognized as 2020 KLAS Category Leader

DALLAS, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GHR RevCycle Workforce, formerly the HIM Division of HCTec, has been ranked as the top performing outsourced coding company for 2020 according to KLAS Research, a healthcare IT data and insights company providing the healthcare industry with accurate, honest, and impartial research on the software and services used by providers worldwide.

Consistently ranking among the leaders in the Outsourced Coding category by KLAS, this is the first time GHR RevCycle Workforce has won this prestigious honor.

KLAS Recognizes GHR RevCycle as Category Leader in Outsourced Coding

"Winning KLAS Category Leader in the Best in KLAS Report is more than just finishing first in a ranking." said Barry Matthews, GHR RevCycle Workforce Vice President. "It is recognition of the hard work and commitment by our team to provide accurate, timely coding services and superior customer service to our clients, and playing a key role in their revenue cycle success."

Announced earlier this week, Best in KLAS and Category Leader rankings celebrate vendors receiving the highest provider scores for software, professional services, and medical equipment designation for the healthcare industry. The Outsourced Coding segment is composed of those third party agencies who provide key medical coding services to healthcare facilities and systems, the foundation for an organization's revenue cycle process.

According to KLAS President Adam Gale, "Providers and payers demand better performance, usability, and interoperability from their vendor partners every year. Best in KLAS winners set the standard of excellence in their market segment. Earning a Best in KLAS or Category Leader award should both excite and humble the recipients. It serves as a signal to providers that they should expect only the best from the winning vendors."

Acquired by GHR Healthcare in 2019, GHR RevCycle Workforce is the newest member of the GHR Healthcare family of workforce solution brands.

"We're very proud of Barry and his team, and thrilled they are a part of our suite of workforce services we are able to offer our healthcare clients across the country," said Janet Elkin, President and CEO of GHR Healthcare. "Our mission as a company is to help our clients deliver superior patient care. Helping them address their revenue cycle challenges is another way of delivering on that promise."

The entire 2020 Best in KLAS report can be reviewed here: https://klasresearch.com/report/best-in-klas-2020/1629

About GHR RevCycle Workforce

Since 2012 GHR RevCycle Workforce has been providing healthcare facilities with the people, processes and program management to meet their revenue cycle challenges and address their workforce needs. They focus 100% on providing Revenue Cycle workforce solutions, registry support and audit services across Coding, Clinical Documentation Improvement (CDI) and Case Management segments.

For more information, visit www.GHRRevCycle.com

About GHR Healthcare

GHR Healthcare is the parent company to a family of operating brands focused on healthcare and community-based staffing: General Healthcare Resources, GHR Travel Nursing, GHR Education, GHR Human Services, GHR Technology and GHR Search. Through these brands they provide a variety of workforce strategies and solutions, including contingent, per diem, long-term contract, travel, MSP, RPO and direct hire services to clients nationwide.

For more information, visit www.GHRHealthcare.com

