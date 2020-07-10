GHS Interactive Security Rebrands as Vio Security

DALLAS, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GHS Interactive Security, LLC ("GHS" or the "Company"), a top community-based security alarm monitoring company, announced today that Arena Investors LP ("Arena"), a major U.S. institutional private investment firm, has recapitalized the Company and acquired a majority stake. With this partnership comes a new brand identity, Vio Security ("Vio"), as well as a recalibrated focus on being the leading Smart Home and Security service provider.

Scott Gold, Managing Director at Arena, said, "Arena is taking a hands-on approach as a committed equity partner, investing a significant amount of time and capital to support Vio Security's high growth expansion strategy. We are truly excited to announce the launch of Vio Security and over the next several months will be rolling out new connected Smart Home products and more competitive pricing plans, all while building out the highest quality digital sales platform and field sales teams."

As Vio Security, the Company is expanding its consumer financing options by adding simple, convenient services for customers to acquire Smart Home systems for their homes and small businesses. The new brand embodies the Company's expansion and innovation and provides a view of the future of the Security and Smart Home technology market.

Michael J. McLeod, Chief Executive Officer of Vio Security, said, "Together with Arena, Vio is well-positioned to compete in the SmartHome / ConnectedHome space. We have replaced our costly dealer-based model and are building out our in-house sales force that will comprise a dedicated team of 200 sales professionals in key markets. Additionally, we are highly focused on bringing on new resources to further support our sales staff, such as lead generation, optimized work-flow processes and paid training. Delivering an excellent customer experience remains our priority as we look toward enhanced growth."

About Vio Security

With more than a century of experience in the security alarm business, the minds behind GHS are moving forward with a new vision for the future of home and business protection: Vio Security. Today we protect tens of thousands of homes and businesses and provide piece of mind in these uncertain times. Though headquartered in Dallas, Texas, we reach all 48 states, bringing the latest innovations in smart security and automation for residential and commercial use to the entire United States. See www.viosecurity.com for more information.

About Arena Investors, LP

Arena Investors is a $1.4 billion institutional asset manager that provides creative solutions for those seeking capital in special situations. The firm brings decades of experience, a track record of comfort with complexity, the ability to deliver within time constraints, and the flexibility to structure investments that meet the unique needs of middle-market businesses. Our focus is to provide capital that enables individuals, corporations, and asset owners to achieve their goals. Arena's mandate is global, and also unconstrained in terms of asset class and industry. See www.arenaco.com for more information.

SOURCE Arena Investors, LP

