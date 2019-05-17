ghSMART's "The CEO Next Door" Honored at Kensington Palace as Business Management Book of the Year in the UK

CHICAGO, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadership advisory firm ghSMART & Company was honored at Kensington Palace on Wednesday for publishing Business Management Book of the Year in the United Kingdom, awarded by Chartered Management Institute. The CEO Next Door: The 4 Behaviors That Transform Ordinary People into World-Class Leaders was co-authored by ghSMART partners Elena Botelho and Kim Powell, with Tahl Raz. It is based on the firm's 17,000-leader database of CEOs and C-suite executives, totaling over 13,000 hours of interviews. Previous awards and distinctions the book has received include being a New York Times bestseller, as well as named to multiple "top 10" business book lists.

As the Institute's website states, "The Management Book of the Year is organised by Chartered Management Institute in association with the British Library and is sponsored by Henley Business School. The objective is to search for books that inspire and inform both existing and aspiring managers."

Alan Foster and Maria Blair, partners at ghSMART, appeared in person at the Palace to receive the award on behalf of the firm. Mr. Foster said, "One of our commitments is to share our knowledge about leadership with the world. We are pleased that the reception for our latest book has been so positive."

"Our goal in writing this book was to overturn the myths about what it takes to get to the top and succeed," said Ms. Botelho. She added, "For example, we found that CEOs are not all Ivy League graduates—only 7% were. And we discovered that you don't have to have a perfect career to become CEO. 45% had at least one major career blow-up." Ms. Powell added, "What we found was that world-class leaders share four key behaviors: they are decisive, relentlessly reliable, adapt boldly, and they engage with stakeholders without shying away from conflict. Anybody can learn to do these things. In that sense, it is our finding that great leaders are made and not born."

Dr. Geoff Smart, chairman and founder of ghSMART said, "The top concern on the minds of CEOs and investors is how to hire and develop talented teams. Not everyone can afford to hire a leadership advisor to build confidence in themselves and in their team's ability to execute. I'm pleased that leaders of all types are finding the insights in this book useful." Randy Street, ghSMART's managing partner, added, "We exist to help leaders amplify their positive impact on the world. That's why we go to work every day. And while our main business is in advising leaders directly, it is fulfilling to also provide tips and concepts to a broader audience around the world to help leaders achieve success in their careers."

About ghSMART: ghSMART is a leadership advisory firm, founded in 1995. The firm's mission is to use its expertise in business and human behavior to help CEOs, investors, and boards build valuable organizations. Harvard Business School published two case studies on the firm as a pioneer in its industry. ghSMART is known for publishing some of the top-selling and most-acclaimed books in the field of leadership. The firm published the New York Times bestseller Who: The A Method for Hiring (Smart & Street), and The Wall Street Journal bestseller Power Score: Your Formula for Leadership Success (Smart, Street, and Foster). In 2019 ghSMART was ranked #1 on the Vault study of "Best Consulting Firms to Work for" in the category of interaction with clients. For more information about ghSMART, please visit: www.ghsmart.com.

