GHSP Expands West Michigan Footprint With New HQ

GRAND HAVEN, Mich., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GHSP, a global technology company primarily serving the automotive and high-end appliance industries, announced today the opening of a new 140,000-square-foot global headquarters and innovation campus in Holland, Mich. By almost doubling the company's existing space, the expansion planned for West Michigan reinforces GHSP's continued commitment to the local community which began in 1924.

"This is another step toward the growth strategy that we established in 2018," said Tom Rizzi, CEO of GHSP. "We are excited for our team to make the move to the new facility in Holland. GHSP is proud to call West Michigan home and we look forward to the continued growth opportunities within the markets we serve."

GHSP is expanding its technology development space and combining its four development locations in Grand Haven into a single location. The campus in Holland will provide a more efficient working environment housing all headquarter operations, product development teams and a state-of-the-art test lab.

"We are on the leading edge of technology, and our rapid growth requires a campus that supports innovation and collaboration, and draws top talent," said Marc Smeyers, chief technology officer of GHSP. "Not only will our employees have an innovative environment to work in, GHSP will gain greater efficiency by having teams collocated in a single location ranging from product concept to final validation of our products."

GHSP will continue to expand its production capabilities in the Grand Haven facility for its customers and create job opportunities in West Michigan with the increased space available.

"The move of our headquarters frees up valuable office and manufacturing space in Grand Haven, which is needed for meeting growth goals projected for the next three to five years," said Pat Halloran, vice president of North America operations at GHSP. "Additionally, it allows the Grand Haven plant operations teams to focus on continuously improving our competitive position."

GHSP plans to transition its headquarters and innovation lab to the Holland campus at the beginning of 2020.

About GHSP

GHSP is a privately-owned company based in Grand Haven, Mich., that specializes in the design and manufacturing of innovative control systems and technology solutions primarily for the automobile and high-end appliance industries. Founded in 1924, GHSP has locations in North America, Europe and Asia. GHSP is a portfolio company within JSJ Corporation, a growth firm with global manufacturing, distribution and service businesses that focus on highly technical skills to deliver engineered solutions. Learn more at GHSP.com and www.JSJcorp.com.

CONTACT

Erin Vanderklok

Marketing Specialist

(616) 847-7041

vanderke@ghsp.com

SOURCE GHSP