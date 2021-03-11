Ghurka Releases New Spring Collection for 2021

CLEVELAND, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ghurka , leading luxury leather goods brand, today launched its 2021 Spring Collection. The collection features new items that complement the brand's current lineup of the finest leather.

From duffel bags in three different sizes to spacious totes and roomy backpacks, the new collection offers versatility, quality and timeless design, while providing the perfect bag for every type of traveler.

Cavalier II No. 97, Fog Belt Bag No. 114, Sand

Ghurka's Spring Collection features some of its top-rated silhouettes including:

Cavalier I No. 96 : The most compact duffel in Ghurka's Cavalier series – a go-to for those journeys that require less.

: The most compact duffel in Ghurka's Cavalier series – a go-to for those journeys that require less. Cavalier II No. 97 : Ghurka's bestselling mid-size duffel – perfect for as a carry-on for a brief getaway.

: Ghurka's bestselling mid-size duffel – perfect for as a carry-on for a brief getaway. Cavalier III No. 98 : The largest duffel in the Ghurka lineup – suitable for extended business trips or week-long getaways.

: The largest duffel in the Ghurka lineup – suitable for extended business trips or week-long getaways. Stadium II No. 71 : A spacious tote with an optional trolley sleeve on the back exterior.

: A spacious tote with an optional trolley sleeve on the back exterior. Belt Bag No. 114 : With multiple ways to wear and carry, the Belt Bag allows you to keep your small necessities close to you while on the go.

: With multiple ways to wear and carry, the Belt Bag allows you to keep your small necessities close to you while on the go. Blazer No. 278: A roomy backpack equipped with a laptop holder.

"We are extremely excited to equip our customers with the newest, finest leather for their upcoming adventures with the release of our 2021 Spring Collection," said Ghurka Chief Marketing Officer Anna Latkovic. "We were purposeful in creating this collection, making it gender neutral with mauve undertones. Whether planning a weekend getaway or simply looking for a new work bag as you return to the office post-pandemic, this collection provides options for any occasion."

To view the collection or purchase an item, visit: https://ghurka.com/collections/spring-2021.

Media Contact:

Anwar Ahmad

949-777-2444

[email protected]

SOURCE Ghurka