GI Alliance Partners with Digestive Disease Consultants

DALLAS, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Alliance, the nation's largest independent gastroenterology services organization, is excited to announce its partnership with Digestive Disease Consultants, the leading provider of independent GI services providing quality care to patients in the Normal and Bloomington areas of Illinois. This expansion complements GI Alliance's presence as the leading provider of independent GI care in the state and the Midwest.



Digestive Disease Consultants consist of three board-certified gastroenterologists and one advanced practice provider. The group has cared for patients in Central Illinois for over 30 years and provides outpatient and therapeutic procedures to the community.



"The physicians and staff at Digestive Disease Consultants are a terrific addition to our Midwest region practices," said Jim Weber, M.D., CEO of GI Alliance. "As the central Illinois area continues to grow, we see an important need for expansion of the GI Alliance presence in the region."