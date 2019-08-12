GI Partners Announces Appointment of John Sheputis as Managing Director

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Partners, a leading private investment firm, announced today that John Sheputis, former President of Infomart Data Centers and co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Fortune Data Centers, has joined the firm as a Managing Director.

Mr. Sheputis will lead GI Partners' technology real estate acquisition and development activities, adding considerable experience to GI Partners' extensive footprint in technology advantaged real estate assets and operating businesses.

Rick Magnuson, Executive Managing Director of GI Partners, said, "John's proven track record in successfully managing the acquisition, capitalization, development, leasing, and operation of over two million square feet of data center properties in multiple U.S. markets will greatly enhance GI Partners' continued growth of its technology real estate platforms. We welcome him to our firm and look forward to benefiting from his knowledge and industry affiliations."

In 2007, Mr. Sheputis helped establish the wholesale data center segment in Silicon Valley with the founding of Fortune Data Centers. Fortune was widely recognized as an industry leader in efficiency, reliability, innovation, and safety. Through Fortune's growth, he oversaw the investment of hundreds of millions of dollars of development capital and executed substantial leases with major tenants. In 2014, the Fortune properties and team were merged with the Dallas Infomart to create Infomart Data Centers. In 2018, the Infomart Data Center properties were acquired by Equinix and Stack Infrastructure in two separate transactions.

Prior to Fortune, Mr. Sheputis founded and managed several Silicon Valley ventures, including roles as co-founder and COO of Totality, EVP of Operations at Solidcore, and SVP of Sales for BeVocal. He holds dual master's degrees from Northwestern's JL Kellogg School of Business and the McCormick School of Engineering, and a B.S. in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin.

"It is a great honor for me to join the GI Partners team, with its proven track record in technology enabled real estate assets. My experience in building IT infrastructure firms that deliver scalable innovation, strong top-line growth, and successful exits for stakeholders, will complement GI Partners' broader focus on data driven infrastructure and businesses."

About GI Partners

Founded in 2001, GI Partners is a private investment firm based in San Francisco, California. The firm has raised over $18 billion in capital from leading institutional investors around the world to invest in private equity, real estate, and data infrastructure strategies. The private equity team invests primarily in companies in the Healthcare, IT Infrastructure, Services, and Software sectors. The real estate team invests across a broad range of platforms and strategies. The data infrastructure team invests primarily in hard asset infrastructure businesses underpinning the digital economy. For more information on GI Partners and its entire portfolio, please visit www.gipartners.com.

