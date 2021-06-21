GI Partners Closes $3.9 Billion Private Equity Fund VI

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Partners, a leading private investment firm, announced today the closing of its private equity fund, GI Partners Fund VI, with $3.9 billion in total commitments. The oversubscribed fund includes a broad group of global investors and surpassed its target of $3.25 billion, as well as exceeded its prior Fund V raise of $2.8 billion in 2017.

The latest GI Partners private equity fund continues the firm's focus on control-oriented investments in North American companies with solid downside protection and substantial growth potential across four key sectors: Healthcare, IT Infrastructure, Services, and Software. The Private Equity group, consisting of over 35 investment professionals, is led by Managing Directors Hoon Cho and Travis Pearson, who were promoted to Co-Heads of Private Equity in 2020.

Rick Magnuson, Executive Managing Director and Founder of GI Partners, said, "As we celebrate our firm's 20th anniversary, we move forward with a deep team of dedicated professionals who are integral to our continued success. We remain committed to delivering value for our investors by utilizing our disciplined and differentiated strategy that we have refined since our founding."

Commenting on the fund close, Messrs. Cho and Pearson said, "Our firm's 20-year focus on investing in downside-protected growth companies has proven as effective in the past 15 months as it has in prior economic crises. Throughout the recent challenging environment, our team worked closely with our portfolio companies to ensure they not only withstood the impact of COVID-19 but continued to grow. The private equity group has remained active, adding five new platform investments and exiting three companies while focusing on developing a strong portfolio that builds on our team's proven track record of value creation."

GI Partners Fund VI's diverse investor base represents 15 countries and includes sovereign wealth funds, pensions, financial institutions, investment management firms, and family offices. Philip Yau, Managing Director at GI Partners, said, "Our limited partners have demonstrated conviction in our resilient strategy, team and leadership, and operating principles. We are grateful for their support and thank them for the opportunity to be stewards of their capital."

GI Partners Fund VI was activated in November of 2020 with the acquisition of Valet Living, the largest nationally recognized, full-service amenities provider to the multifamily housing industry, and was followed in April of this year by the acquisition of Aras, a product lifecycle management software provider for companies in the automotive, aerospace & defense, high tech, industrial, and other end markets. In the past six months, GI Partners completed the sale of portfolio companies MRI Software, Consilio, and Logibec.

Park Hill Group served as placement agent and Kirkland & Ellis served as legal counsel for the raise.

About GI Partners

Founded in 2001, GI Partners is a private investment firm based in San Francisco, California. The firm has raised over $28 billion in capital from leading institutional investors around the world to invest in private equity, real estate, and data infrastructure strategies. The private equity team invests primarily in companies in the Healthcare, IT Infrastructure, Services, and Software sectors. The real estate team invests across a broad range of platforms and strategies. The data infrastructure team invests primarily in hard asset infrastructure businesses underpinning the digital economy. For more information, please visit www.gipartners.com.

Media Contacts:

Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations LLC

914-834-4334

[email protected]

Gretchen Robinson

GI Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE GI Partners

Related Links

http://www.gipartners.com

