GIAC Continues to Launch New Certifications for Cybersecurity Skill Needs

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the economic, social, and political changes that have taken place across the globe due to Covid-19, the importance of information security hasn't changed. In fact, the critical need for highly trained infosec experts is only increasing as bad actors take advantage of the pandemic to exploit vulnerabilities.

In alignment with its mission of providing the highest standard of cybersecurity skill assurance, GIAC Certifications is doing its part to keep enterprises and individuals safe by continuing to release new certifications. Cybersecurity practitioners are an essential part of global security, and GIAC certifications confirm that those professionals have the specialized skills needed to combat threats in an uncertain world.

GIAC Certifications has launched two new certifications, now available to the public: GIAC Open Source Intelligence (GOSI) and GIAC Battlefield Forensics and Acquisition (GBFA).

The GIAC Open Source Intelligence (GOSI) certification proves that practitioners have mastered skills related to OSINT data collection, analysis, and reporting, relevant methodologies and frameworks, and harvesting data from the dark web. GOSI validates skills taught in the SANS Institute course SEC487: Open-Source Intelligence Gathering & Analysis.

GIAC Battlefield Forensics and Acquisition validates abilities such as efficient data acquisition from a wide range of devices, rapidly producing actionable intelligence, and manual data acquisition and identification. GBFA confirms skills taught in the SANS course FOR498: Battlefield Forensics and Data Acquisition.

Both certifications address gaps in the current market for cybersecurity certifications. The GOSI certification, in particular, represents a new milestone in the field of OSINT, according to SANS SEC487 course author Micah Hoffman:

"As the first and only non-vendor specific, industry-wide OSINT certification, the GIAC Open Source Intelligence (GOSI) certification represents a huge milestone in the worlds of open source intelligence and cyber reconnaissance. It creates a marker from which students can be recognized for their achievements and competence in the OSINT field of study."

GOSI and GBFA are now available for registration online. GIAC has recently introduced remote proctoring for certification exams, ensuring that practitioners can get certified from wherever they are with no need to wait for local testing centers to reopen. If you need assistance with registration, please email [email protected]. Continue the mission of keeping our world safe by getting certified today.

About GIAC Certifications

GIAC Certifications is a cyber security certification body featuring over 35 hands-on, technical certifications in information security. GIAC has issued over 151,000 cyber security certifications since it was founded in 1999. Eleven GIAC certifications are accredited under the IEC/ISO/ANSI 17024 quality standard for certifying bodies. GIAC is an affiliate of the SANS Institute. (www.GIAC.org)

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. Today, SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals in government and commercial institutions worldwide. Renowned SANS instructors teach more than 60 courses at In-Person and Live Online cyber security training events, and more than 50 courses are available anytime, anywhere with our OnDemand platform. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates practitioner skills through more than 35 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers a master's degree, graduate certificates, and an undergraduate certificate in cyber security. SANS Security Awareness, a division of SANS, provides organizations with a complete and comprehensive security awareness solution, enabling them to easily and effectively manage their 'human' cyber security risk. SANS also delivers a wide variety of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, webcasts, podcasts, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system – the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to support and educate the global information security community. (https://www.sans.org)

