Giant Announces 15 Days of Savings Campaign to Help Customers Save Money this Holiday Season

LANDOVER, Md., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the holiday season, Giant Food, the leading greater Washington D.C. regional grocery chain, today announced its 15 Days of Savings campaign to deliver unique surprise and delight value to customers. Using Giant's Flexible Rewards® loyalty program and a variety of digital offers, customers can save on featured popular holiday items through daily deals on items including baking ingredients, desserts, snacks, prepared foods and more, getting many items for free, and earning bonus Flexible Rewards points from Dec. 1-15, 2022.

"We have always prioritized our customers by offering discounts on fan-favorite items throughout the year," said Melanie Butler, Manager of Customer Relationship Management and Loyalty at Giant Food. "This year especially, we knew our community could benefit from additional savings and we are excited to launch this campaign to deliver even more value to our customers on items that will help to make their holidays memorable."

Offers will be available for one day only and will be announced the day they are live. New offers will be posted every day in-store and online. Customers can check the signs in-store or at giantfood.com/pages/holiday-savings each day to take advantage of that day's offer. The offers will be available for redemption in-store at any Giant location as well as through same-day Giant Delivers or Giant Pickup orders.

Giant's 15 Days of Savings joins another valuable new Flexible Rewards program benefit, which allows customers to redeem their rewards points for highly sought-after store brand products, including bread, milk, vegetables, bottled water, and more at reduced point requirements. Product redemptions for the participating items are now available for only 50, 75 or 100 Flexible Rewards points, on average a 50- 75% discount compared to typical redemption value for grocery savings, allowing customers to experience increased value in everyday shopping.

The Giant Flexible Rewards program is the faster way to save and earn rewards. Through regular shopping at any Giant Food store or online at giantfood.com, members earn points through qualifying purchases to use toward rewards offerings on grocery spending, gas savings, free product offers and charitable donations.

With hundreds of new, weekly digital coupons, family meal deals, and Bonus Buys in every aisle, Giant offers customers more ways to save this holiday season and every day throughout the year.

To sign up for Giant's Flexible Rewards program, visit giantfood.com/rewards. To view daily offers as part of the 15 Days of Savings campaign, visit giantfood.com/pages/holiday-savings.

About Giant Food

Since opening its first location over 86 years ago in Washington, D.C. in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of the communities and customers it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 165 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 165 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies and 27 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the ways today's busy customers want to shop - whether in store or online. With 162 Giant Pickup locations and Giant Delivers available in all of its markets, customers have even more convenient options right at their fingertips to get the best products and prices, whenever and however they choose. For more information on Giant, visit: www.giantfood.com.

