GIANT Announces Lineup For Second Year As "Official Grocer Of The Philadelphia Phillies"

CARLISLE, Pa., March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Official Grocer of the Philadelphia Phillies, GIANT Food Stores is celebrating opening day by announcing its own starting lineup of new promotions to celebrate Philadelphia's hometown team in the 2019 season.

"Like all baseball fans, GIANT has been waiting for opening day since the end of last season. It's finally here and to mark the occasion, we're offering our customers many ways to celebrate their beloved Phillies, show their team spirit and save at GIANT, all season long," stated Matt Simon, vice president of marketing, GIANT Food Stores. "We're excited to be growing our GIANT Heirloom Market brand in the city of Philadelphia this year and look forward to a great second season as the official grocer of the Philadelphia Phillies."

From inside Citizens Bank Park to the aisles of its stores across the Greater Philadelphia region, GIANT is bringing its sponsorship to life in many new and exciting ways this year.

For a taste of GIANT inside the ballpark, fans of the grocer will now be able to enjoy Nature's Promise ® products while taking in a game. Healthy snack options from the company's private label line will be located at concession stands throughout the ballpark, marking the first time the line is available outside of GIANT Food Stores' walls.

New in stores starting on Sunday, March 31 , GIANT will reward its customers for showing their team spirit. For every Sunday home game, customers who wear their Phillies gear while doing their grocery shopping will receive a 5% discount on qualifying purchases that total $20 or more.

Offering another way to save during Sunday home games, whenever the Phillies score a home run in the 7 th inning, customers can text a code for an exclusive limited-time offer.

Also new this year, Phillies fans can gear up for game day with officially licensed MLB Phillies merchandise available at GIANT Food Stores across the region. The assortment, which varies by store, will include shirts, hats, water bottles, travel tumblers, lanyards and more.

Working with its vendor partners, GIANT will be offering even more ways for customers to save throughout the season. First at bat, from Friday, March 29 through Thursday, April 11, shoppers can spend $20 on participating products and receive a voucher for a free Phillies ticket.

GIANT will kick off the season with the return of the Phillies PhanWagon, making stops at the following GIANT stores on Friday, March 29:

950 Baltimore Pike, Springfield from 10 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

529 N. Oak Ave., Aldan from 11:45 a.m. – 1 p.m.

300 East Baltimore Ave., East Lansdowne from 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Each stop includes giveaways and appearances by former players and Phillies ball girls.

In late April, GIANT'S very own bakery specialists will again go head-to-head to see who can decorate the best Phanatic birthday cake, and for the first time, GIANT'S social media fans will choose the winner. Like GIANTFoodStores on Facebook and stay tuned for information on how to vote.

GIANT also returns as the sponsor of the Phanatic MVP Club. Fans 14 and under are invited to join the legions of young fans who enjoy access to great prizes, exclusive events, ticket discounts and other benefits as members of the Phanatic MVP Club—including a discount coupon for a custom cake at GIANT in their birthday card from the Phanatic.

As the sponsor of Pride Night at the ballpark, on Wednesday, June 26, GIANT will join the Phillies in inviting fans to celebrate Philadelphia's rich LGBTQ culture.

Beyond the ballpark and the grocery aisles, GIANT'S sponsorship of the Phillies extends into the neighborhoods of Philadelphia to address hunger and promote healthy kids, two of GIANT'S ongoing philanthropic priorities.

GIANT and the Phillies will team up on Tuesday, April 2 to donate 250 hams to the organizations' mutual community partner, Philabundance, the Delaware Valley's largest hunger relief agency. GIANT associates and Phillies alum Mickey Morandini will help deliver the hams in advance of the Easter holiday. GIANT and the Phillies will team up again in support of Phans Feeding Families Day on Saturday, June 8, which also benefits Philabundance.

"This partnership is a GIANT win for Philabundance and those we serve," said Glenn Bergman, executive director, Philabundance. "The generous ham donation will provide food for some of the 90,000 people we serve each week who may not be able to afford a holiday meal. And as a new supporter of Phans Feeding Families, GIANT joins a great group of supporters, including Citizens Bank, the Phillies and the phans, who help us to feed kids in need."

GIANT'S partnership with the Phillies is a key component of the store's growing relationship with the city of Philadelphia. The company has had a presence in the city since 2011 with its store on Grant Ave.

Earlier this year, GIANT debuted its newest format, GIANT Heirloom Market, in the Graduate Hospital neighborhood. Following a successful opening, the company announced plans for three additional locations within city limits by the end of 2019.

"GIANT loves being part of the Philadelphia community and finding ways to give back to our neighbors, because together, we can make a difference," said Simon. "And like the rest of the city, we can't wait to watch the Phillies take the field—with the GIANT logo behind them in the outfield."

About GIANT Food Stores, LLC

Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, GIANT Food Stores, is passionate about building strong families and healthy communities. With a customer-centric approach in all it does, GIANT serves millions of families across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia through its more than 170 neighborhood stores, 132 pharmacies, 99 fuel stations and its online grocery ordering and delivery services. GIANT Food Stores is proud to employ more than 30,000 associates who believe in giving back to their community and over the last five years, GIANT, with the help of its customers and vendor partners, has proudly donated more than $100 million to local nonprofits. GIANT is the Official Grocer of the Philadelphia Phillies. The GIANT Family of Brands includes GIANT, MARTIN'S Food Markets, GIANT Heirloom Market, and GIANT DIRECT, Powered by Peapod. GIANT Food Stores is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information visit the GIANT or MARTIN'S websites.

