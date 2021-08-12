Giant Eagle Becomes First U.S. Grocery and Convenience Store Chain to Accept PayPal and Venmo In Store

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Eagle, Inc. announced today that PayPal and Venmo are now accepted forms of payment at each of the company's 474 supermarket and GetGo locations. With this announcement, Giant Eagle and GetGo become the first grocery and convenience store chains in the U.S. to offer customers the ability to utilize PayPal and Venmo payments at the register. With the continued growth of digital payment adoption across the country, Giant Eagle, Inc. and Blackhawk Network have partnered with PayPal and Venmo to bring these payment methods in store.

"We are thrilled to be the first supermarket and convenience chain in the country to accept PayPal and Venmo in our stores," said Graham Watkins, Giant Eagle Executive Vice President of Retail Innovation and Business Development. "This implementation is particularly exciting as it enables Giant Eagle and GetGo customers to use the digital payment methods that they already enjoy in the places where they transact most frequently."

Recent research1 from Blackhawk Network shows that of the digital wallet growth observed in 2020, 59 percent of surveyed consumers have been using their digital wallet more frequently than before the pandemic began. And, of the digital payment tools available, 48 percent of consumers are using QR codes and barcodes on a mobile device more frequently over the last year, which is helping to bring a more seamless and connected payment experience to in-person shopping.

"With mobile payments on the rise, it's not just about consumers finding easy payment options, it's also about ensuring that retailers and consumers are confident in using new payment tools and technologies," said Brett Narlinger, head of global commerce at Blackhawk Network. "Helping our partners be first-to-market with these new digital payment offerings that are in high-demand is a critical innovation that our team at Blackhawk is proud to support."

Based on Blackhawk's research, digital wallet and payments are also driving an increase in shopper loyalty as 63 percent of respondents report they are more likely to shop at a retailer if they accept the digital payments they use, and 73 percent of respondents say they want to be able to pay the same way they pay online and in-store1. Additionally, PayPal is the number one digital payment tool they intend to use in 2021, with 60 percent of digital payment users planning to continue using PayPal once shopping returns to pre-pandemic levels1.

"Consumers have grown increasingly comfortable using digital payments in many different contexts over the past year including using touch free options for in-store purchases. By working with Giant Eagle and Blackhawk Network, we are able to bring this technology to their customers for their everyday purchases and provide added value to these consumers," said Frank Keller, Senior Vice President of In-Store at PayPal. "This expansion of PayPal and Venmo digital payments into grocery and convenience stores propels our mission to bring easy, safe payments to consumers at any point in their shopping experience."

Giant Eagle and GetGo customers are now able to pay using PayPal or Venmo QR codes at checkout. Customers simply open either the PayPal or Venmo mobile app and click the "Scan" button and selecting the 'show to pay' option. PayPal customers will be able to pay using stored debit or credit cards, bank accounts, PayPal balance, or PayPal Credit. With Venmo QR Codes, customers can pay using their stored debit or credit cards, bank account, Venmo balance or Venmo Credit Card for eligible customers. For more information, visit GiantEagle.com.

Known for being a pioneer in bringing together disparate payments and shopping experiences, Blackhawk is a driving force in innovating tomorrow's digital experiences. To learn more about Blackhawk Network's suite of innovative payment solutions, please visit blackhawknetwork.com.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network delivers branded payment solutions through the prepaid products, technologies and network that connect brands and people. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. We reliably execute security-minded solutions worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global payments. Learn more at blackhawknetwork.com.

About Giant Eagle

Giant Eagle, Inc., ranked among the top 40 on Forbes magazine's largest private corporations list, is one of the nation's largest food retailers and distributors with approximately $10 billion in annual sales. Founded in 1931, Giant Eagle, Inc. has grown to be a leading food, fuel and pharmacy retailer in the region with more than 470 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.

1 The "Global Digital Payments" study is based on the findings of an internet-based survey conducted by Leger on behalf of Blackhawk Network between March 2 and April 5, 2021. The sample size included over 13,000 respondents in nine countries.

