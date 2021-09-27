Giant Food Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots Available at all Pharmacy Locations

LANDOVER, Md., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington, D.C. regional grocery chain, today announces that all 152 of its pharmacy locations are offering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shot in accordance with CDC approval and administered by Giant's team of certified pharmacists. In addition to the booster shot, Giant is also offering third dose COVID-19 vaccines to immunocompromised individuals as recommended by the CDC.

The CDC recommends that the following individuals receive the Pfizer-BioNTech Booster vaccine at least six months after completion of their Pfizer-BioNTech two-dose series; citizens 65 years of age and older, residents in Long Term Care settings and those 50-64 years of age with underlying medical conditions. The CDC also recommends that individuals 18-49 years of age who are at high-risk for severe COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions and individuals aged 18-64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission, because of occupational or institutional settings, may also receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shot six months after their completion of the Pfizer-BioNTech two-dose series.

The vaccines are provided at no cost and appointments are not required, though individuals looking to reserve a time may make an appointment at https://giantfood.com/pages/covid-info. Individuals are asked to bring their health insurance card and driver's license to their appointment and will also be required to show their vaccination card at the time of their visit.

"We have been working alongside local and federal authorities as well as with our community partners to help local residents get vaccinated since the initial vaccine doses became available, and we remain committed to helping our communities stay safe and healthy by now offering the newly approved Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots," said Paul Zvaleny, Director of Pharmacy Operations at Giant Food. "We encourage all of our eligible neighbors to stop by their local Giant Pharmacy to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shot as well speak with one of our licensed and trained pharmacists to discuss preventative measures and additional CDC/ACIP recommended immunizations to keep them healthy, including this season's flu vaccine which the CDC recommends receiving as well as staying up to date with recommended COVID-19 vaccines. Increasing access to these valuable immunizations remains a top priority for Giant Pharmacy."

Giant's in-store pharmacists have been administering COVID-19 vaccinations since late 2020 and are currently utilizing the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, dependent on specific location. In addition to in-store vaccinations, Giant is continuing to work to identify opportunities for off-site clinics to ensure individuals throughout the communities it serves have access to the recommended vaccines.

For more information, visit https://giantfood.com/pages/covid-info.

