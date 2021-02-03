Giant Food Celebrates 85th Anniversary and Longstanding Commitment to Local Communities

Giant's story began in 1936 when founders N.H. Cohen and Sam Lehrman opened Washington D.C.'s first grocery store. Today, Giant operates 164 stores, 153 full-service pharmacies, 82 full-service PNC Banks, and 24 Starbucks locations in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia. Always innovating to fit all the ways today's busy customers want to shop – whether in store or online – Giant's home delivery service, Giant Delivers, and 144 Giant Pickup locations offer even more convenient options right at shoppers' fingertips to get the best product and prices, whenever and however they want it.

Committed to growth and innovation to support its local communities, Giant has also recently expanded its sales and merchandising operations at its Prince George's County headquarters, adding 31,000 square feet of existing space resulting in the creation of 70 new jobs.

"Reflecting on our 85th year is even more poignant knowing that our Giant Food family and our communities faced unprecedented challenges in 2020. I am proud that our legacy of community service continued and that our team never wavered in our commitment and service to our customers and to helping those in need," said Ira Kress, President of Giant Food. "As we extend our hands and hearts into many different initiatives and programs year over year - we have proudly remained at the center of our communities and hope to continue to remain a trusted leader for our convenience, integrity, quality, and service in our exciting 85th year and beyond."

Celebrating 85 Years of Giving Back

Over the eight and a half decades since it opened its first store, Giant has continued to support its communities fighting hunger, improving the lives of children, and building healthy communities. Giant supports local organizations and nonprofit partners through initiatives and programs including its annual hunger box campaign, annual holiday giving program, regular food and essential supplies donations, engaging and supporting the military community, and raising funds for pediatric cancer, among many others.

With the help of the entire Giant family and its customers, Giant will donate over $5M in monetary support to its local nonprofit and organization partners throughout its 85th year.

Giant also gives of its time, and its associates will celebrate the 85th anniversary by supporting organizations in need. On Friday, February 5th Giant associates volunteer at partner nonprofits, Maryland Food Bank, Food Bank of Delaware, and Martha's Table to assist in various ways including packing food for individuals and families who are struggling with hunger.

Today, Giant also announces a total donation of $960,000 through the Giant Family Foundation to be distributed to its five Feeding America food bank partners; Capital Area Food Bank, Maryland Food Bank, Food Bank of Delaware, Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, and Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, as well as Martha's Table, to support their initiatives in addressing child hunger. An additional $100,000 will be donated to the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), to support military families that have recently lost a loved one in service.

"Giant has been a pillar in communities across the Mid-Atlantic region for decades, offering nutritious, fresh groceries while supporting local organizations like the Maryland Food Bank every step of the way," said Carmen Del Guercio, Maryland Food Bank President and CEO. "We are grateful for Giant's extensive partnership and support of our initiatives over the years, helping us create innovative solutions to combat food insecurity across our state. On behalf of the Maryland Food Bank, I want to personally congratulate Giant on 85 years of success in building a business that prioritizes the needs of its customers while serving its communities with compassion and care."

"Giant has played a pivotal role in our efforts to alleviate hunger in Delaware and we are grateful for their support and the impact they make on local communities," said Larry Haas, Food Bank of Delaware Chief Development Officer.

"Giant Food has been a valued partner for many years, providing funding for our Joyful Food Markets, nutrition classes, and critical COVID-19 relief," said Kim R. Ford, President and CEO of Martha's Table. "Health and wellness are a primary focus of Martha's Table's mission, and together with the support of Giant, we're making sure that Washingtonians have access to the resources that will allow them to thrive."

Enduring Commitment to Health and Wellness

As one of the first retail locations in Washington, D.C. to help play a critical role in administering the COVID-19 vaccine for essential healthcare workers, Giant and its team of in-store pharmacists have worked to maximize access to the vaccine quickly and efficiently. Giant Food is currently working closely with local city and state health departments to support the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in specific stores throughout its region. In 2020, Giant also led the charge in bringing extremely vital flu vaccinations to customers in the region by creating its first mobile flu clinic, in an effort to reach as many individuals and families as possible and provide them the opportunity to receive the recommended flu and other necessary vaccines.

Giant's team of expert in-store nutritionists also offers a range of nutrition services for associates and customers including personalized online consultations, virtual nutrition classes, digital resources, and even virtual challenges to foster connections and offer guidance for ways to stay active and healthy while consumers continue to stay at home.

Throughout the height of the pandemic, Giant continued to be steadfast in making food and essential products available in-store or online through Giant Pickup and Giant Delivers. Giant continues to expand Giant Pickup locations and make Giant Delivers services available to more communities as it navigates the needs of customers during an unprecedented time.

For more information, visit Giantfood.com.

SOURCE Giant Food

Related Links

http://Giantfood.com

