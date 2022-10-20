Everyday food and household products now available in reusable packaging

LANDOVER, Md., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington, D.C. regional grocery chain, announces that local shoppers can now purchase a selection of products in reusable packaging thanks to a new partnership between Giant Food and Loop, the circular reuse platform developed by TerraCycle. Customers can now walk into any of the 10 participating Giant supermarkets and purchase more than 20 products from leading consumer brands, all packaged in reusable containers instead of single-use packaging.

Giant Food Launches Loop in the DC Metro Area

"Giant is proud to be the first grocery retailer on the east coast to launch a partnership with Loop, a global leader in eliminating waste, and offer our customers a program that allows them to shop for products while helping our environment," said Diane Couchman, Vice President Category Management, Non-Perishables at Giant Food. "We look forward to expanding our Loop item offerings and launching in more Giant locations in the near future."

An assortment of products in reusable Loop containers from well-known brands including Kraft-Heinz, Nature's Path and Stubb's BBQ Sauce will be found in branded displays at participating Giant stores. When finished with a product, the empty packaging is returned to a Loop Return Point at any of the participating stores. From there, the containers are sent to Loop to be sanitized, then returned to the CPG suppliers to be refilled and returned to the store for future purchase. Customers are charged a small packaging deposit at checkout, and a full refund is given once the container is returned.

"Loop's goal has always been to make reusable packaging as convenient for consumers as disposable packaging," says Tom Szaky, Founder and CEO of TerraCycle and Loop. "With Giant as the newest retailer bringing Loop to consumers, we are giving them what they've been asking for since Loop was introduced in 2019 – the ability to forgo single-use packaging and purchase the products they use every day in durable, reusable containers."

To maintain advanced sanitization standards for all reusable containers, Loop consults with Ecolab Inc. — a global leader in cleaning and hygiene solutions — to identify proper equipment and design on-site cleaning procedures.

For more information on Loop, please visit www.exploreloop.com .

About Loop

Loop is a global reuse platform enabled by a multi-stakeholder coalition of manufacturers, retailers, and consumers that aims to Eliminate the Idea of Waste®. Loop partners with brands and retailers to shift from a disposable to durable supply chain which enables consumers to responsibly shop for a wide variety of commonly used products. Loop is available in France, Japan, the U.S. and UK. For more information on Loop, please visit www.exploreloop.com .

About Giant Food

Since opening its first location over 85 years ago in Washington, D.C. in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of the communities and customers it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies, 92 full-service PNC Banks and 27 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the ways today's busy customers want to shop - whether in store or online. With 161 Giant Pickup locations and Giant Delivers available in all of its markets, customers have even more convenient options right at their fingertips to get the best products and prices, whenever and however they choose. For more information on Giant, visit: www.giantfood.com.

Notes to Editors:

Loop participating store list:

GIANT FOOD 237: 25050 RIDING PLZ STE 100, CHANTILLY, VA, 20152

GIANT FOOD 2742: 621 E GLEBE RD, ALEXANDRIA, VA, 22305

GIANT FOOD 2379: 3336 WISCONSIN AVE NW, WASHINGTON, DC, 20016

GIANT FOOD 775: 13330 FRANKLIN FARM RD, HERNDON, VA, 20171

GIANT FOOD 2376: 1400 7TH ST NW, WASHINGTON, DC, 20001

GIANT FOOD 762: 21800 TOWNCENTER PLZ STE 226, STERLING, VA, 20164

GIANT FOOD 744: 5740 UNION MILL RD, CLIFTON, VA, 20124

GIANT FOOD 774: 2515 COLUMBIA PIKE, ARLINGTON, VA, 22204

GIANT FOOD 794: 20961 SOUTHBANK ST, STERLING, VA, 20165

GIANT FOOD 745: 13043 LEE JACKSON MEMORIAL HWY # H, FAIRFAX, VA, 22033

SOURCE Giant Food