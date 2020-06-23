Giant Food Partners with Volta to Provide Free-to-Use Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

LANDOVER, Md., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington D.C. regional grocery chain, has begun to install electric vehicle charging stations that are free to use for EV drivers at select locations across Washington, D.C, Maryland, Virginia and Delaware. Working with Volta, the industry leader in electric vehicle charging networks, installation of 60 EV charging stations will be completed by the end of 2020, and 200 are expected to be installed by mid 2021 as part of Giant's sustainability initiative.

All stores launched will offer two Volta charging stations, featuring Volta's signature, high-resolution, two-sided 55-inch high-definition displays. Screens will serve as a point of shopper engagement, sharing featured in-store specials and promotions for Giant loyalty shoppers.

"Providing our shoppers and communities free electric charging services is part of Giant's larger sustainability efforts," said Ira Kress, President of Giant Food. "We are excited to offer our customers who opt for electric cars the satisfaction of quick and free charging while they shop. It's a value for our shoppers that also benefits the environment."

Electric Vehicles are often considered to be one of the most sustainable forms of transportation. The installation of the eco-friendly charging stations is another milestone for the brand in its mission around sustainable retailing, specifically around cleaner transportation and energy. This reduction of greenhouse gases further Giant Food's environmental sustainability efforts.

"We are proud to have been selected as the preferred provider of electric vehicle charging stations by Giant Food, a company whose commitment to a sustainable future aligns well with Volta's mission," said Scott Mercer, Founder and CEO, Volta. "We are working with Giant to deliver a seamless charging experience to their growing number of forward-thinking shoppers."

For more information about Volta charging stations at Giant, visit giantfood.com/Volta.

About Giant Food

Giant Food is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 163 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 163 stores are 154 full-service pharmacies, 81 full-service PNC Banks and 23 Starbucks locations. With flexible options and convenient solutions, Giant fits all the ways today's busy consumers want to shop – whether in store, via Giant Pickup or home delivery from Giant Delivers which combined serves 157 store locations. For more information on Giant, visit www.giantfood.com.

About Volta

For over a decade, Volta has been building a nationwide electric vehicle charging network to drive the world forward. Named after Alessandro Volta, the inventor of the electric battery, Volta's award-winning charging stations benefit brands, consumers, and real-estate locations by providing valuable advertising space to businesses and free charging to drivers. Strategically located in places where consumers already spend their time and money, Volta is creating the sustainable fueling network of the 21st century. Headquartered in San Francisco, Volta chargers are currently the most utilized electric vehicle charging stations in the United States. To learn more, visit www.voltacharging.com.

