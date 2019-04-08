Giant Food Returning as Official Sponsor of Wizards District Gaming for 2019 Season

LANDOVER, Md., April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington D.C. regional grocery chain, and Proctor & Gamble announced today that they will partner exclusively as sponsors of Wizards District Gaming, NBA 2K league team, for the 2019 season with Monumental Sports & Entertainment. The online gaming world continues to grow in global popularity and esports is projected to double over the next three years, rising to more than 600 million viewers. (Source: Statista).

As the official grocery sponsor, Giant will be featured through in-game virtual assets, on-court signage during games and at the Wizards District Gaming Practice Facility. This year's partnership aligns with Giant's efforts to grow its NBA 2K support. To further the mission, P&G will be the exclusive vendor partner and several brands including Old Spice, Gillette, Tide and Bounty will be showcased during this season's games.

"We are excited to welcome back Giant and P&G as partners for season two of Wizards District Gaming in the NBA 2K League," Jim Van Stone, President of Business Operations and Chief Commercial Officer at Monumental Sports & Entertainment, said. "Giant and P&G played a key role in fueling our success in the inaugural season both in the studio and away from the consoles and we appreciate their continued commitment to our players' well-being."

"Giant Food is thrilled to be returning for the second year as the sponsor of Wizards District Gaming," said Gordon Reid, President at Giant Food. "Giant remains committed to being an active member in our communities through exciting partnerships like this one in the esports industry."

The NBA 2K league, a joint venture between the NBA and Take-Two Interactive, is a professional esports league that drafts the best NBA 2K players across the globe. The NBA 2K League's season will feature 21 teams and begin April 2 with the tipoff and conclude August 3 with the 2019 NBA 2K League Finals.

For more information about Giant, visit giantfood.com or your local Giant store. For more information about Wizards District Gaming and where to tune in throughout the season, visit wizardsgg.nba.com

Wizards District Gaming

Wizards District Gaming is part of the NBA 2K League, a professional esports league co-founded by the NBA and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO). Launching in 2018, the league features the best NBA 2K players in the world. Wizards DG consists of six gamers who compete as unique characters in 5-on-5 play against 20 other teams in a mix of regular-season games, tournaments and playoffs. The team trains at the MedStar Wizards District Gaming Studio located in downtown Washington, D.C. and competes at the NBA 2K League Studios in Long Island City, NY. For more information about Wizards District Gaming, visit http://www.wizardsdg.com/.

About Giant Food

Giant Food is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia. Giant Food employs approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 154 full-service pharmacies. For more information on Giant, visit www.giantfood.com.

