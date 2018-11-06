GIANT Food Stores Agrees To Acquire Five Shop 'n Save Stores

"This acquisition demonstrates our continued commitment to the long-term growth strategy we announced earlier this year," said Nicholas Bertram, president, GIANT Food Stores. "Our MARTIN'S associates have proudly served many of these communities for years, and we look forward to expanding the MARTIN'S brand along the Interstate 81 Corridor and within the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia."

Additional details regarding the conversions will be announced at a later date. Current Shop 'n Save employees at these stores will have the opportunity to interview with MARTIN'S.

This acquisition announcement follows a series of strategic investments that the company has recently made in its store fleet and family of brands within Pennsylvania, including the introduction of the new GIANT Heirloom Market in Philadelphia, the acquisition of Darrenkamp's Willow Valley Square location and a new e-commerce hub, both in Lancaster, plus new stores planned for the East Stroudsburg and Walnutport communities.

The sale is currently expected to close during the first quarter of 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. The sale must also be notified to and receive approval of the Federal Trade Commission pursuant to the Decision and Order issued In the Matter of Koninklijke Ahold N.V. and Delhaize Group NV/SA, dated October 14, 2016.

Serving millions of customers each week at 171 locations in four states under the GIANT Food Stores and MARTIN'S Food Markets banners, the company is celebrating its 95th anniversary this year and still calls Carlisle, Pa. its hometown.

About GIANT Food Stores, LLC

GIANT Food Stores, LLC has more than 170 neighborhood stores and offers home delivery, online/mobile ordering, fuel centers, pharmacies, plus in-store nutritionists. Serving families in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, GIANT Food Stores is proud to employ nearly 30,000 associates who believe in giving back to their community. The GIANT Family of Brands include GIANT, MARTIN'S Food Markets and Peapod by GIANT. Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, GIANT Food Stores is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information visit the GIANT or MARTIN'S websites.

