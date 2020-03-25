Giant Food to Donate $550,000 and 1,200 Hams to Support Local Food Banks During COVID-19 Pandemic

LANDOVER, Md., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington D.C. regional grocery chain, announced today the donation of $550,000 and 1,200 hams to the five Feeding America food banks within its region: Capital Area Food Bank, Maryland Food Bank, Food Bank of Delaware, Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank and Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. The food and monetary donations will help provide meals to families who are food insecure and have been especially impacted by the pandemic.

As a member of the greater DMV community since 1936, Giant is committed to supporting its neighbors during this challenging time where many are struggling with access to food.

"During this unprecedented time, we recognize that our food bank partners have an increased demand for food and supplies to serve those facing unexpected hardships," said Ira Kress, Interim President of Giant. "It's important for us to be a good neighbor and do whatever we can to help our partners fight hunger and provide vital services to our communities right now."

Giant's five food bank partners will use the monetary donations to purchase food and various supplies to serve children while schools are closed, the elderly and health compromised individuals, and families or individuals that continuously face hunger issues in Giant's footprint. Giant will continue to assess ways to offer support to its community partners throughout the coming weeks.

Additionally, Giant is offering its customers an opportunity to get involved and help support their neighbors that may be dealing with food insecurity during the pandemic. Beginning, Friday, March 27th, members of Giant's Flexible Rewards Program will be able to designate the value of their Flexible Points for dollar donations to Giant's five Feeding America food bank partners. One hundred percent of the donations will go to those in financial need of groceries.

Participation is easy for members of Giant's Flexible Rewards program. Members simply need to log into their rewards account at Giantfood.com or through the Giant app, and view the redeemable offers available. They will see options for three different redemptions: 100 points for a $1 donation, 500 points for $5, and 1,000 points for $10. Members will be able to make additional donations as desired throughout the offering of this program. Giant will be distributing the donated funds weekly to the participating Feeding America food banks to ensure the benefit is available to those in need as quickly as possible.

Customers looking to participate in the Flexible Rewards program can sign up for free, or upgrade to the Flexible Rewards program at Giantfood.com.

To learn more about Giant's efforts to support food insecurity and hunger relief in the communities it serves, including the option to sign up and donate with Flexible Rewards, visit Giantfood.com.

About Giant

Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 163 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 163 stores are 154 full-service pharmacies, 81 full-service PNC Banks and 22 Starbucks locations. With flexible options and convenient solutions, Giant fits all the ways today's busy consumers want to shop – whether in store, via Giant Pickup or home delivery from Giant Delivers which combined serves 157 store locations. For more information on Giant, visit www.giantfood.com.

