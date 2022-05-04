Giant Food Welcomes Brian Wanner as New Vice President of Human Resources

Accomplished Industry Expert with Two Decades of Service with Ahold Delhaize-USA will Drive Workforce Development, Training & Culture

LANDOVER, Md., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington D.C. regional grocery chain, today announces that Brian Wanner will join the company as Vice President of Human Resources effective May 9, 2022. In his new role, Wanner will be responsible for leading end-to-end human resources functions, including spearheading the development and evolution of a human resources strategy that continues to foster a culture of inclusion, learning and engagement.

Brian Wanner

Previously Wanner served as the Director of Talent & Culture for The GIANT Company, another Ahold Delhaize brand. Wanner's two decades of tenure with Ahold Delhaize-USA began in 2000 when he joined The GIANT Company as an Assistant Store Manager. Throughout his tenure with Ahold Delhaize-USA he held a variety of positions of increasing responsibility across multiple functional areas, building his expertise across learning & development, talent management, diversity, recruitment, supply chain & logistics, and innovation & deployment.

"Brian brings tremendous knowledge for both HR and omnichannel retail to Giant thanks to his many years of service in this industry," said Ira Kress, President of Giant Food. "His depth of experience in management as well as his passion for people-oriented leadership make him a highly welcomed and valued addition to our team to drive the strategy behind our employee value proposition."

In Wanner's most recent role at The GIANT Company, which he has held since 2019, his responsibility spanned people strategy, talent management, organizational development, change management, engagement, training & development, and talent acquisition. Wanner was instrumental in developing and bringing to life the brand's robust learning platform, GIANT University, and as a member of the Brand Refresh team, he played a vital role in developing strategy for attracting and retaining talent. His work was key to The GIANT Company's successful certification as a 'Best Place to Work' for two consecutive years.

"I'm energized to be joining the Giant Food team to deploy both my passion and experience in this industry to a brand with such a positive reputation both inside and out," said Brian Wanner. "I look forward to continuing to further the growth of the excellent programs already in place at this company as well as leading new efforts that encourage an exemplary positive culture for its associates."

Wanner earned an associate degree at Central Penn College, a bachelor's degree at Elizabethtown College and his master's degree in Strategic Leadership from Messiah University. Along with his wife of 24 years, Kristie, and their two children, Wanner looks forward to relocating to the Baltimore/Washington D.C area.

Wanner assumes his new role following the retirement of former Vice President of Human Resources Robin Anderson, after 42 years of service to Giant Food.

About Giant Food

Since opening its first location over 85 years ago in Washington, D.C. in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of the communities and customers it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 152 full-service pharmacies, 83 full-service PNC Banks and 26 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the ways today's busy customers want to shop - whether in store or online. With 159 Giant Pickup locations and Giant Delivers available in all of its markets, customers have even more convenient options right at their fingertips to get the best products and prices, whenever and however they choose. For more information on Giant, visit: www.giantfood.com.

SOURCE Giant Food