Giant Recreation World Partners with Make-A-Wish Chapter to Bring Joy to Local 9-year-old

PALM BAY, Fla., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Recreation World, a family owned and operated dealership with three Central Florida Locations, partnered up with Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida to make the wish of 9-year-old Cameron having his own camper come true! Cameron was the first of six Make-A-Wish children who will have their wishes granted by this partnership.

Cameron's Wish Day

The day of Cameron's Camper presentation was something everybody involved was super excited about. An immense amount of planning went into this day, from finding the perfect Camper, getting the presentation set up, and making the day one not to forget for Cameron and his family. Cameron loves the outdoors and spending quality time with his family so naturally he wanted a camper. Upon arriving the excitement in Cameron's face was precious, as he was greeted by Giant Recreation World and Make-A-Wish staff! CEO Larry McNamara was not going to miss the date. "Days like these are what reminds me of why I got into this business in the first place" said Larry McNamara.

Larry McNamara grew up in the RV business since around the same age as Cameron, so it brought back a lot of nostalgia and happy memories from his childhood. "I remember sending families out on an RV trip and anxiously waiting for them to return with their own memories and stories of their outing. I loved being the first person to greet them when they returned so I could hear about their great adventures. This is my wish for Cameron and his family as well, to make everlasting memories together with their new camper," said McNamara.

Everybody at Giant Recreation World takes a lot of pride in being part of a company that is so involved with the community and making a difference where they can. "I would like to give a big thanks to our partners at Forest River and a special thank you to our head of Marketing Kristina Shrider and my nephew Scott McNamara, our rising third generation at Giant Recreation World," added Larry.

About Make-A-Wish® Central and Northern Florida

Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We seek to bring every eligible child's wish to life because every child deserves a childhood. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the wish that inspired the founding of the organization in 1980, paving the way for the creation of the Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida in 1994. Since our chapter's founding, more than 6,100 wishes have been granted for children in the local community. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 34,000 volunteers, Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida and 59 other chapters throughout the U.S. have granted more than 330,000 wishes nationwide. For more information about Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida and the 40th anniversary, visit wish.org/cnfl

