Giatec Advances SmartRock™ Cloud-Based Dashboard Empowered by Customer Feedback

OTTAWA, Ontario, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Giatec, the world leader in concrete testing technologies, has announced that their web-based dashboard, Giatec 360, has recently undergone extensive upgrades after months of research including customer feedback.

The latest Giatec 360 dashboard release is the next level in data analytics, reporting, and user management capabilities for Giatec's SmartRock sensors. Based on customer insights and user activity, Giatec has added multiple features to its software platform, including the ability to share project data with stakeholders outside a company, switch between multiple company projects, and others. With this dashboard, Giatec 360 users have more access and control of their important concrete data, allowing them to optimize all SmartRock wireless sensor capabilities, including analyzing temperature gradients, monitoring concrete curing in real-time, and predicting concrete strength. This provides valuable insights needed to make fast and efficient decisions on all construction projects.

"Giatec was very receptive to our ideas [for their 360 cloud-based platform]," says Brandon Tyler, Quality Control Director of IEA Constructors. "The design team reached out and implemented our suggestion to change reporting from maturity hours to a daily format, for ease in calculating time frames, which is now available [on Giatec 360]. The engineering department delivered on our most needed requirements first; and were on the same page when it came to modifying the program to suit our needs. In addition, Giatec's customer support is outstanding, very responsive – all that really makes a difference."

SmartRock is the most widely used wireless concrete sensor, currently being implemented in over 6,000 construction projects worldwide. As the first truly wireless sensor introduced to the market in 2015, SmartRock is the leading concrete maturity sensor for accurate monitoring of concrete curing and hardening. Unlike time-consuming and error-prone break tests, or cumbersome wired sensors, Giatec's patented maturity sensor uses a highly accurate ASTM-approved testing method. Together with the Giatec 360 platform, this has enabled faster, safer, and more economical concrete construction.

ABOUT GIATEC

Giatec Scientific Inc. is a global company revolutionizing the construction industry by bringing smart testing technologies and real-time data collection to the forefront of every jobsite. Giatec's suite of hardware & software products has leveraged advanced technologies such as; Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Internet of Things (IoT), including; wireless concrete sensors, mobile apps, and advanced non-destructive technologies (NDT) to drive innovation throughout concrete's lifecycle. For more information visit www.giatec.ca.

