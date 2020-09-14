Gibbs & Cox, Inc. expands its Autonomous Portfolio with the award of the U.S. Navy's Large Unmanned Surface Vessel (LUSV) Concept Studies

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 5, 2020 the U.S. Navy awarded Gibbs & Cox, Inc. a contract to perform Concept Design Studies for the development of the Large Unmanned Surface Vessel (LUSV).

The Concept Design Study has an anticipated completion date of August 2021 with an option for additional design studies, which would extend the forecasted completion date to May 2022. These studies will inform the Navy in development of a future competitive procurement for the Detail Design and Construction of the LUSV.

"We look forward to continuing our role as a leading provider of unmanned autonomous surface vehicles to the US Navy, building on our MUSV and prior awards. The LUSV represents a critical step forward in fulfilling the Navy's future capability needs, and we are proud to be a part of meeting that challenge," said Chris Deegan, President and Chief Executive of Gibbs & Cox.

Gibbs & Cox, Inc. is the largest independent and privately-owned naval architecture and marine engineering firm in the United States. Since our founding in 1929, 24 classes of combatants and nearly 7,000 vessels have been built to G&C designs. We proudly support military and commercial clients in the U.S. and internationally with all phases of marine design, construction, and lifecycle management. Our passion is solving our customers' 21st century maritime challenges with quality and integrity.

