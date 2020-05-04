Gibbs & Cox, Inc. Issues Their Congratulations to Fincantieri Marinette Marine for Winning the US Navy's FFG(X) Program

ARLINGTON, Va., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gibbs & Cox, Inc. congratulates Fincantieri Marinette Marine for being awarded the FFG(X) Design and Construction contract by the US Navy. As part of the Fincantieri Team, Gibbs & Cox will serve as the design agent on the program and will build upon their long-standing partnership with the shipyard.

The contract, awarded Thursday, April 30th, includes the design and construction of the lead ship and the option to design and build up to 10 ships, as well as to provide post-delivery, class services, crew familiarization and training services. According to the contract announcement, if all options are exercised, the cumulative value of this contract for the Fincantieri team will be $5.5B.

As the United States' largest independent design agent, Gibbs & Cox, Inc. is uniquely positioned to support the Fincantieri Team with the design of FFG(X). Gibbs & Cox, Inc. has a 90-year history of designing vessels for the US Navy including former class of Frigates, the FFG-7 Oliver Hazard Perry Class, which served in the USN Fleet for over 30 years and remain in active duty with several ally nations today. This will be the company's 24th class of US Navy combatant designs.

"We are pleased to continue our long-standing relationship with Fincantieri Marinette Marine and extend our partnership to a new class of ships," said Chris Deegan, Gibbs & Cox President and Chief Executive. Gibbs & Cox also currently supports Fincantieri as the design agent for the LCS-1 Freedom Class and the Multi-Mission Surface Combatant programs.

Dario Deste, the Fincantieri Marine Group CEO remarked, "We are excited to continue our long-standing relationship with Gibbs & Cox and look forward to continuing to work with them on this exciting program."

Gibbs & Cox, Inc. is a global leader in maritime engineering and design, with nearly 7,000 vessels designed to our designs since 1929. Gibbs & Cox supports military and commercial clients in the U.S. and internationally with all phases of marine design, construction, and lifecycle management. Independent and privately held, Gibbs & Cox is headquartered in Arlington, VA, with offices in New Orleans, LA; Newport News, VA; New York City, NY; Philadelphia, PA; Washington, DC; Chesapeake, VA and Canberra, ACT, Australia.

