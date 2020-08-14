Gibbs & Cox Selected for Fleet Modernization and Logistics IDIQ

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gibbs & Cox, Inc. is pleased to announce our most recent award from our valued customers at The Naval Surface Warfare Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) to provide program management and technical service to support modernization to the US. Army and Navy's assault craft, submarines, and surface ships. We look forward to continuing our longstanding relationship with The NSWC Philadelphia Division of preforming testing, and refurbishment for in-service assets, as well as fleet support.

As one of the five firms selected for the potential $165M IDIQ contract and the United States' largest independent ship design agent with 91 years of history, we have a proven record of providing quality support to our customers while being cost effective and reliable. Gibbs & Cox is committed to delivering the highest quality design and engineering products and services to each and every customer, every single time.

Our Philadelphia Navy Yard office emphasizes client relationships by making ourselves available for onsite support and delivering quality results. G&C, along with our teammates, have collaborated with NSWCPD for years, and the recognition of this trusted partnership with an award makes G&C honored to be a valued member of the NSWC Philadelphia Division's Code 442 technical team.

SOURCE Gibbs & Cox, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.gibbscox.com

